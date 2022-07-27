Home discount retailer Big Lots Inc. has expanded its offering of campus living essentials for students starting or returning to college this fall. As such, the company has modified its store space to include a “back-to-campus center” where students and their families can find deals on everything needed for a dorm room or apartment, including furniture, décor, bedding, food and snacks, laundry and cleaning products, beauty and personal care items, and school supplies.

“Whether you’re moving into a new dorm, apartment or home, Big Lots is the place to go to cross everything off your shopping list, plus a few surprising extras, at bargain prices,” said Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn. “This year, we’ve expanded our already unmatched selection of campus living essentials and treasures, plus grouped them in a convenient ‘store-within-a-store’ where you can find and compare items and styles to outfit your unique living space.”

Big Lots’ back-to-campus center features vignettes displaying combinations of furniture, décor, appliances and other essentials. The items are grouped in collections, including Big Lots exclusives from Real Living and Broyhill that fit a range of personalities, with gender-neutral options available. Customers can also shop Big Lots’ back-to-campus online.

With more than 400 Big Lots retail stores located near U.S. college and university campuses, students can take advantage of various same-day and two-day delivery options, including through new partnerships with Shipt and Instacart.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots Inc. operates 1,438 stores in 47 states, as well as an e-commerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same-day delivery across thousands of items. The company is No. 52 on The PG 100,Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt is a wholly owned subsidiary Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100.