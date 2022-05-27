Tops Markets LLC has expanded its Tops Shop + Scan app to five more stores. Already available at 19 upstate New York locations, the app can now be used at Tops supermarkets in Dunkirk (3955 Vineyard Drive), Cheektowaga (3865 Union Road), Williamsville (5274 Main Street), Hamburg (4250 McKinley Parkway) and Ithaca, N.Y. (2300 North Triphammer Road).

Shop + Scan enables customers to scan products with their phones and bag the items as they shop. While doing so, the user will see a running total, with savings and rewards automatically applied. When finished, customers can visit any pay station for an expedited checkout, allowing them to get in and out of the store quickly.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of this innovative new technology and provide it to even more customers throughout our service area,” said Jill Sirica, Tops’ manager, digital marketing. “It’s so easy to use. All you need to do is download the Tops Shop + Scan app, connect to our free in-store Wi-Fi, enter your Tops BonusPlus card number, and you are ready to shop. Our hope is to continue the momentum and add additional locations in the near future.”

Based in Williamsville, N.Y., Tops Friendly Markets operates 150 grocery stores in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees, and has more than 14,000 associates. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.