FMI, IAFP Respond to Reagan-Udall Foundation Report on Produce Safety

“Swipe” fees that banks charge merchants to process credit card transactions will drive up the price of school and college supplies by $3 billion this year and cost the average family between $20 and $30, according to the Merchants Payments Coalition (MPC).

Averaging 2.35% of the transaction but ranging as high as 4%, swipe fees are most merchants’ highest operating cost after labor and have to be built into pricing. With few consumers using cash, and credit card rules making discounts difficult, all shoppers pay more because of swipe fees regardless of how they pay.

Swipe fees for Visa and Mastercard credit cards alone have more than quadrupled since 2010 to $111.2 billion last year, according to MPC, which added that total credit and debit card swipe fees hit a record $187.2 billion, driving up prices by nearly $1,200 a year for the average family.

“With swipe fees constantly rising, this hidden tax takes more out of families’ school supply budgets every year,” said MPC member and National Association of College Stores VP of Government Affairs Richard Hershman. “This is money that could go to children’s educations or helping families make ends meet, but it lines the pockets of credit card company executives and Wall Street bankers instead. Credit card companies get away with this because of lack of competition. Congress needs to stand up for families and their children by passing the Credit Card Competition Act.”

Under the bill, banks with at least $100 billion in assets would enable credit cards to be processed over at least one unaffiliated network like Star, NYCE or Shazam, in addition to Visa or Mastercard. The measure is expected to result in competition over fees, security and service that would save merchants and their customers $17 billion a year, the coalition contends.

Washington, D.C.-based MPC represents retailers, supermarkets, convenience stores, gasoline stations, online merchants, hotels and others fighting for a more competitive and transparent card system that’s fair to consumers and merchants.