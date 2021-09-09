Lidl Teams Up With N.C. Teen on School Supplies

North Carolina teen Jack Werdann had an idea this year to collect 100,000 notebooks for students in need, and Lidl is going to help make that idea a reality.

The grocer has launched an initiative in its Charlotte-area stores to support Werdann, a teen from Weddington, N.C., who is working to provide the notebooks to students who lack school supplies across the country.

All of the notebook bundles purchased through this initiative will be matched by Lidl and donated to Kids In Need Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that provides underserved schools with the resources needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn.

“It was inspiring to see a young man in Jack step up last year during the pandemic to support his peers in under-resourced schools through Notebooks for Kids,” said Corey Gordon, CEO of Roseville, Minn.-based Kids In Need Foundation. “Jack made a difference by paying it forward and being aware of the needs of teens nationwide. We’re excited Lidl wants to support Jack’s efforts and providing students with the supplies they need as they return to the classroom.”

Customers at Lidl’s nine stores in the Charlotte area will have the opportunity to donate a bundle of five school notebooks for $2.50 at checkout. Lidl will match all donated notebooks during the month of September to help reach Jack’s goal of 100,000 notebooks.

“Lidl is proud to support Jack’s Notebook for Kids initiative, and we are inspired by his campaign to get back to school supplies to students locally and across the country that need these items for a successful school year,” said Tanja Novakovic, Lidl Steele Creek store manager. “We look forward to working together with our customers to help reach Jack’s goal of 100,000 notebooks for Kids in Need Foundation.”

Lidl says it was inspired by Werdann's commitment to support students who are unable to start the school year with school supplies. Last year, he donated 45,000 notebooks through his Notebooks For Kids fundraising drive. This year, Werdann is looking to more than double his goal and donate 100,000 notebooks.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has more than 150 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.