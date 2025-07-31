How Traditional Dairy Can Compete With Plant-Based Alternatives
3. Adults are driving this growth and embracing both.
Dairy’s return is being led by adults, but it’s not about choosing sides. It’s about choice. 71% of Gen Z and 72% of Millennials report buying both dairy and plant-based alternatives in the same trip, reflecting a more flexible, needs-based approach to consumption. This positions dairy less as a default and more as a deliberate decision, earning its place through quality, functionality and flavor.
Brands that recognize flexitarian habits can win by offering products that adapt to different needs and moments, not rigid loyalties or food rules.
4. Indulgent flavors continue to flourish.
From flavored butters and dairy fat-washed cocktails and dessert-style yogurts, taste is taking the lead. According to McKinsey, 70% of Americans choose dairy products primarily for flavor. This isn’t just about indulgence, it’s about delivering richness with intention.
Now’s the time to lean into layered, sensory-forward experiences that make pleasure a point of difference. Brand worlds that cue richness and indulgent textures will continue to stand out for modern dairy consumers.
5. Weight management creates new dairy occasions.
Yogurt consumption is nearly three times higher in households using GLP-1 medications. For consumers managing appetite and nutrition, dairy products offer a compelling mix of protein, portion control and satisfaction. Do you build credibility through education like Danone — or visibility through labeling like Conagra?
By recognizing these consumers in practical ways, you’re able to demonstrate how your brand is tapped into evolving needs. For instance, acknowledge GLP-1 users with care through thoughtful innovations and targeted storytelling.
6. Kefir’s rise is linked to consumer demand for probiotic-rich beverages.
Consumers are seeking functional foods that support digestive health and immunity. The trend toward healthier, minimally processed and clean-label products has further propelled kefir’s popularity, especially as an alternative to sugar-laden options. Dairy’s inherent compatibility with fermentation makes it a compelling space for ongoing innovation.
Consumers want foods that support — not challenge —- their digestion. For dairy brands, elevating fermentation can be a credible way to show commitment to gut health while also offering options that work for a range of digestive needs.