Harris Teeter Selling Hunter Farms Dairy Business

Harris Teeter is selling its Hunter Farms dairy-processing plant to Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association Inc., a community of more than 900 dairy farms across 13 states, whose members produce fresh Maola brand milk and dairy products. The sale is expected to close Aug. 30.

Founded in 1920, the cooperative also owns processing facilities in Newport News, Va.; Strasburg, Va.; Laurel, Md.; and Landover, Md. Its farmers produce 3 billion pounds of milk annually for consumers and manufacturers worldwide.

“Hunter Farms is a unique part of the Harris Teeter business, as it is not only Harris Teeter’s sole dairy resource and a very recognizable and beloved brand in our stores but it also supplies dairy products to other major retail and restaurant chains across the southeastern United States,” noted Danna Robinson, the grocer’s communication manager. “Hunter Farms' successful and recognizable ice cream and beverage brands will continue to be featured on Harris Teeter’s shelves, and our valued associates will be retained and offered comparable positions with the new owner.”

With almost 160 full-time associates at its High Point, N.C., plant, Hunter Farms produces, in addition to milk, a range of frozen dairy treats, juices, culture products and ice creams.

“Harris Teeter would like to thank our skilled and dedicated associates for building a successful business so many organizations depend on and for creating a beloved brand as well as products our shoppers crave,” added Robinson. “We believe Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association Inc. will continue the legacy of the Hunter Farms business – investing in the High Point community and providing continued employment for our dedicated and valued associates.”

“The purchase of the Hunter Farms dairy processing plant is a long-term investment and growth opportunity for our cooperative in the High Point community,” explained Jay Bryant, CEO of the Reston, Va.-based co-op. "We are excited to strengthen our value-added business and expand our cooperative’s processing footprint in the Southeast. With our five processing plants working in cooperation, we are establishing ourselves as the premier sustainable choice for dairy on the East Coast.”

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., employs about 35,000 associates at stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.