Harris Teeter Partners With Lyft on Rides for Vaccine Appointments

To make receiving COVID-19 vaccinations more accessible, specifically for those in underserved areas, Harris Teeter has partnered with Lyft Healthcare Inc., the health care subsidiary of rideshare company Lyft Inc., to provide access to free and discounted rides to and from vaccine appointments.

“Harris Teeter’s most urgent priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been the health and safety of our shoppers and our valued associates,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We are immensely proud of the efforts our pharmacy teams have made to help reopen our communities through vaccination, and we are thrilled to enhance these efforts by partnering with Lyft to provide ride access to vaccine appointments in many of the areas where we operate stores.”

This partnership will provide access to free and discounted rides to individuals in communities across select Harris Teeter markets in Washington D.C.; Maryland; North Carolina; South Carolina and Virginia.

Individuals who schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a participating Harris Teeter pharmacy will receive a Lyft ride code with their appointment confirmation. The code will cover about $12 per ride to and from the appointment for both one- and two-dose vaccines.

“Access to reliable transportation represents a major barrier to care for millions of Americans across the country, especially for vulnerable communities,” said Megan Callahan, Lyft VP, healthcare. “We’re proud to partner with Harris Teeter to address transportation barriers that will support equitable vaccine access for those who need it most.”

Albertsons Co., also recently partnered with San Francisco-based Lyft to offer discounted rides for customers who need rides to and from their vaccine appointments.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and nearly 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banners. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100.