Harris Teeter Opens Location Near D.C.

Harris Teeter is planning a June 23 grand opening for its latest location in Alexandria , Va.

Highlights of the new, 72,000-square-foot West Alex store include dry-aged beef available in the diverse meat case, a full-service floral department, farmer’s market produce section, full-service deli and bakery and prepared foods offerings such as store-made pizza, a hot foods bar, fresh sushi and a sandwich station complete with handmade lobster rolls. The latest location also includes an in-store pharmacy, Starbucks Coffee and ExpressLane online shopping service.

Earlier this spring, Harris Teeter opened new fuel centers in Charleston, S.C., and Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Harris Teeter is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.