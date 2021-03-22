Harris Teeter Amplifying Diversity Efforts

Harris Teeter is accelerating its efforts to be a more inclusive company by inviting diverse suppliers to a virtual summit.

Diverse product suppliers may apply online now through March 29 to join a virtual Supplier Diversity Summit on May 3-5. The company says it will work to identify and increase sourcing from suppliers that are at least 51% owned, operated and managed by people who are: disadvantaged, disabled, LGBTQ+, military veterans, minorities and/or women and sell grocery, general merchandise and/or beauty and personal care products

"This summit will help further Harris Teeter's overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts," said Harris Teeter SVP of Marketing, Merchandising and Operations, Tammy DeBoer. "Our goal is for Harris Teeter – our people and our products – to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve. Through the identification and support of minority-owned businesses, Harris Teeter will cultivate new vendor relationships to empower diverse suppliers and enhance economic growth."

Certified minority-, LGBTQ+-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with retail-ready products in the following categories can apply:

Perishables

Non-Perishables

Non-Foods

Health & Beauty Care

General Merchandise

Harris Teeter is partnering with Solon, Ohio-based RangeMe to manage all product submissions by qualifying and connecting suppliers with the appropriate Harris Teeter associates.

Upon receipt of applications, Harris Teeter says it will review and select the vendors they would like to meet with virtually through the ECRM Connect meeting platform. Suppliers not chosen for the event will still be accessible through RangeMe and may be reviewed by Harris Teeter again in the future.

Vendors that do not qualify for the May summit, which is specifically for diverse vendors carrying services or products within the categories mentioned above, are encouraged to submit information for consideration through the retailer's Supplier Community page.

Harris Teeter is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.