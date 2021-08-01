Harris Teeter Implements New Fees and Incentives for Online ExpressLane

Harris Teeter is working to make online shopping even more appealing for its customers with the introduction of a new ExpressLane Online Shopping fee structure and incentives for subscription memberships.

The regional grocery chain will waive the service fee on all ExpressLane orders over $100 and offer a tiered fee structure based on the online order value, with a minimum order of $25. The following fee structure will apply:

$2.95 service fee for orders $99.99-$50

$4.95 service fee for orders $49.99-$25

The retailer is also accommodating its senior customers. On Thursdays from 9 a.m.–2 p.m., it will waive the service fee for senior shoppers age 60 and older and offer $4.95 delivery during this time.

Harris Teeter shoppers who purchase an annual or monthly ExpressLane subscription will receive new member-only incentives. Shoppers can purchase an annual subscription for $99.95 per year or a monthly subscription for $16.95 per month.

Annual ExpressLane subscription members will receive:

Double Fuel Points

5% off their purchase of Harris Teeter brand items

$25 minimum order restriction waived

$4.95 fee for delivery services

Exclusive discounts and offers

$4.95 pickup fee waived

Monthly ExpressLane subscription members will receive:

Double Fuel Points

5% off their purchase of Harris Teeter brand items

$25 minimum order restriction waived

$4.95 pickup fee waived

ExpressLane Online Shopping allows Harris Teeter customers to reserve a time slot online for pickup or delivery of their groceries with payment methods like EBT and Apple Pay.

