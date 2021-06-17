Harris Teeter Supports Area Schools Through Donations, Meals

Harris Teeter has donated $596,845 to local schools participating in its Together in Education (TIE) fundraising program. This is the program’s third of three payouts for the current school year, bringing the year’s total payout to more than $1 million. During this payout, 3,811 schools will receive a check from Harris Teeter.

The grocer’s TIE program was founded in 1998, and since that time, the company has donated more than $31 million to participating schools.

The program encourages shoppers to link their VIC loyalty card to the school or schools of their choice (up to five schools), so the schools can earn funds based on purchases of select Harris Teeter brands. There are no limits to how much a school can earn.

The TIE school year runs annually from Aug. 1 through May 31. To receive a check in the final payout period, schools must have accrued at least $25 during the TIE school year. Linking for the 2021–22 school year will begin on Aug. 1, and shoppers can add or edit linked schools at any time throughout the school year.

In other news, Harris Teeter recently launched its Backpack Boosters Round Up campaign to help provide nutritious meals and school supplies to children in need.

Now through Aug. 24, shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar to support the effort. The funds collected through Backpack Boosters will benefit one of two causes: either local food bank backpack programs that provide nutritious meals and snacks to families in need across Harris Teeter’s operating area or Charlotte, N.C.’s own Classroom Central, which collects and distributes free school supplies to teachers across six school districts and nearly 200 schools for children in need to learn effectively.

Select Harris Teeter locations across North and South Carolina, including Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lancaster, Mecklenburg and Union counties, will collect funds to benefit Classroom Central, while all other Harris Teeter locations will benefit local food banks.

“While many families look forward to weekends, there are many children who leave school on Friday afternoon not knowing when they’ll receive their next meal,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “With generous contributions from our associates and shoppers to support our local food bank partners’ backpack programs, we can help those children and their families who are facing food insecurity.

“The inclusion of Classroom Central is essential to round out our Backpack Boosters program," added Robinson. "This partnership will provide teachers and students access to free school supplies to ensure they are equipped with the resources needed to be successful throughout the school year.”

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and nearly 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.