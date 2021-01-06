Advertisement
06/01/2021

Gancia Atto Primo

Aimed at sweeter palates, Atto Primo (“First Act”)  from the House of Gancia, the venerable producer of Italy’s first sparkling wine, offers four naturally fruit-flavored, low-alcohol wines, each containing fewer than 100 calories per 4-ounce serving. Available in Lychee, Peach, Mango and Blackberry, the light, refreshing 5.5% ABV line is designed to serve as an aperitif, as its name indicates, among other uses. Distributor Roust Americas is a subsidiary of Roust Group, the world's second largest vodka producer by volume. A 750-milliliter bottle of any flavor of Atto Primo retails for a suggested $7.99.

