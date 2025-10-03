Venerable Asian sauce manufacturer Lee Kum Kee has gone “swicy” with the launch of the latest addition to its sriracha lineup: Lee Kum Kee Honey Sriracha Sauce. The condiment, which blends the trending combination of sweet and spicy with the growing popularity of hot honey, and joins Lee Kum Kee’s Sriracha Chili Sauce and Sriracha Mayo. Honey Sriracha Sauce can serve as a highly versatile dip, marinade, glaze or stir-fry sauce. Made with high-quality ingredients and no artificial preservatives, the sauce comes in an easy-to-use squeeze bottle that enables hot sauce fans to apply just the right amount of sauce to their favorite foods. A 20-fluid-ounce bottle of Lee Kum Kee Honey Sriracha Sauce retails for a suggested $5.49.