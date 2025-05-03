At Natural Products Expo West, Impossible Foods has unveiled Impossible Steak Bites, the first steak product from the plant-based meat pioneer, delivering meaty flavor and high-quality protein in the form of juicy pre-cooked bites seasoned with a savory blend of herbs and spices. Impossible Steak Bites are an excellent source of high-quality complete protein (featuring 21 grams of that nutrient), and also contain such essential nutrients as fiber, iron and B vitamins. Further, compared with an animal-based steak, Impossible Steak Bites have zero cholesterol and 80% less saturated fat. Alongside its versatility as a meal ingredient, the product is an eco-friendly choice, using 94% less water and 94% less land, and generating 93% less greenhouse-gas emissions than animal-based steak, according to the brand. Impossible Steak Bites expand on the company’s award-winning portfolio of plant-based beef, chicken and pork products. A 10-ounce reclosable pouch of the steak bites retails for a suggested $8.99.