Nut butter and USDA Certified Organic chocolate treat maker Justin’s is expanding its portfolio with Justin’s Classic Crunchy Peanut Butter, a no-stir product made with mindfully sourced ingredients, and Justin’s Peanut Caramel Nougat Chocolate Candy Bars, which the brand calls “a permissible indulgence.” Featuring Justin’s signature one-of-a-kind grind, the crunchy peanut butter provides a high-quality, simple-ingredient option that’s Non-GMO Project Verified, pollinator-friendly, certified gluten-free and kosher. The new spread will be available in 16-ounce jars this spring, at a suggested retail price range of $5.89–$6.29, depending on the retailer, and in 28-ounce jars this summer (suggested retail price to come). Meanwhile, Non-GMO Project Verified candy bars come in two varieties: Dark Chocolate Peanut Caramel Nougat and Milk Chocolate Peanut Caramel Nougat. Due in stores this summer, the bars will be available in both 1.4-ounce single-serve bars at a suggested retail price range of $2.29-$2.49, and 4.2-ounce multiserve pouches containing six individually wrapped fun-size bars at a suggested retail price range of $6.49-$6.99. Further, Justin’s has teamed with Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery for the rollout of Sandos, a frozen pocket sandwich featuring Justin’s Classic Peanut Butter. The convenient handheld product contains 11 grams of protein per sandwich, with less sugar than traditional jams or jellies. Sandos featuring Justin’s Classic Peanut Butter will begin to hit shelves in the freezer section this summer in boxes of four pocket sandwiches retailing for a suggested $7.99 each. Justin showcased Classic Crunchy Peanut Butter, Peanut Caramel Nougat Chocolate Candy Bars and Rudi's Sandos at Natural Products Expo West.