THE FRIDAY 5: Target’s Q1 Downturn; Albertsons’ New Counterclaims Against Kroger

1. Family Dollar Names Duncan MacNaughton CEO

As Family Dollar gears up to transition to a stand-alone company, news came in this week that its future leadership team is beginning to take shape. Dollar Tree Inc., together with Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management, has named Duncan MacNaughton chairman and CEO of Family Dollar following the close of its previously reported divestiture. Jason Nordin will remain president of Family Dollar.

MacNaughton has more than 30 years of experience guiding large-scale businesses through growth and transformation, and was previously president and COO of Family Dollar. His resume also includes stints at Kraft Food, H-E-B, Albertsons, Supervalu and Walmart, where he was EVP, chief merchandising and marketing officer.

“This leadership structure brings together two highly experienced and complementary leaders who share a deep commitment to Family Dollar’s success,” said Dollar Tree CEO Mike Creedon. “Duncan’s leadership experience and passion for value retail, combined with Jason’s strategic and operational expertise, position Family Dollar for a strong future as an independent company.”

The Family Dollar transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

2. Albertsons Pushes Back Against Kroger

The legal back and forth between Albertsons and Kroger continues. Nearly six months after their failed merger, Albertsons is pushing back against Kroger and its assertions that the Idaho-based grocer was engaging in a secret campaign alongside C&S Wholesale Grocers to pursue its own regulatory strategy.

Kroger filed a legal response to Albertsons’ earlier lawsuit against it in early March, which had claimed that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to obtain regulatory approval of the companies’ proposed merger deal.

Kroger said at the time that as a result of its misconduct, Albertsons is not entitled to the $600 million termination fee under the terms of the parties' merger agreement, nor is Albertsons entitled to other damages it is seeking. The alleged misconduct included incoming Albertsons CEO Susan Morris’ “secret communications with C&S's CEO and others, utilizing personal emails and cell phones to advance Albertsons's strategy.”

In its response to Kroger’s counterclaims, filed late last week, Albertsons asserts that “No Albertsons employee participated in any surreptitious scheme to undermine the merger, much less in exchange for future employment benefits.” Albertsons also insists that the communication between Morris and C&S was known to Kroger.

Albertsons also stated that “Kroger’s search for a divestiture buyer was disorganized, protracted, and contributed to the ultimate failure of the merger.”

In a response, a Kroger spokesperson said: “As Albertsons continues to deflect responsibility for its actions that ultimately undermined the proposed merger, Kroger is focused on delivering exceptional value to the communities we serve. We look forward to presenting our case in court where we intend to pursue our claims to the full extent of the law.”