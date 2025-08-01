THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger Realigns Key Leadership; Albertsons Wants More Information on Ex-Kroger CEO

Kroger is realigning leadership in several segments of its business.
3. Kroger Realigns Leadership Roles
More news related to Kroger topped readers’ lists this week, with the company revealing leadership changes in its private label and sourcing segments. Ed Oldham, who joins Kroger from PetSmart, where he was SVP and chief supply chain officer, has been named head of sourcing.
Kroger has named Ann Reed, currently president of the Cincinnati-Dayton division, as group VP of Our Brands beginning on Aug. 4. Replacing Reed as president of the Cincinnati-Dayton division is Jake Cannon, currently president of the Louisville division. Kroger named Josh Harpole, currently VP of deli, bakery and prepared foods, to succeed Cannon as Louisville division president.
4. Kraft Heinz Hits a New Tune
An interesting CPG partnership made waves this week as Kraft Heinz entered into a multi-year agreement with music entertainment company Live Nation to bring its products to concertgoers across the country. As part of the deal, the CPG heavyweight will be the Official Condiment and Official Mac & Cheese of 80 select venues in the Live Nation portfolio.
Products including Heinz Ketchup, Mustard and Relish, along with Kraft Deluxe Mac & Cheese, will be integrated into menu offerings at the Live Nation venues. The partnership will kick off at the Lollapalooza music festival from July 31 to August 3.
“By partnering with Live Nation, we’re able to create unforgettable experiences that bring fans together through food, live music, and entertainment,” said Peter Hall, president of elevation, North America at Kraft Heinz. “As part of our company strategy, we continue to look for ways to engage with consumers anywhere they’re eating outside of the kitchen – including at music festivals, concerts, and more. Our partnership with Live Nation is a great example of this in action, helping us turn up the flavor and highlight our beloved sauce portfolio to music fans nationwide.”
5. This Year’s Best U.S. Food Retailers
Finally, a Newsweek report detailing America’s best retailers for 2025 grabbed reader attention this week. The news outlet revealed its annual ranking, released in partnership with market research firm Statista. In the Supermarket category, Publix Super Markets took the top spot, followed by Wegmans Food Markets, The Kroger Co., Giant Eagle and Safeway, respectively.
Trader Joe’s was No. 1 in the Discount Supermarket category, with ALDI at No. 2 and WinCo Foods No. 3. Buc-ee’s was No. 1 in the Convenience Store category, Walmart Pharmacy took the top spot in Pharmacies & Drugstores, and The Fresh Market ranked No. 1 in the Specialty/Natural/Ethnic Grocers category.
The Top 5 companies in the Superstores & Warehouse Club Stores category are Costco, Sam’s Club, Meijer, Target and BJ’s Wholesale Club, respectively.