THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger Realigns Key Leadership; Albertsons Wants More Information on Ex-Kroger CEO

1. Asian Grocers Expanding Their Presence in California

News came in this week that Osaka Marketplace, a Japanese specialty grocery store with two locations in the San Francisco Bay area is set to expand in the region. The company has taken over the lease on a 35,000-square-foot space in Foster City that was previously occupied by Lucky supermarket.

Known for its Japanese and Asian goods, fresh seafood, and prepared foods, Osaka Marketplace currently has outposts in the Bay Area cities of Fremont and Pleasant Hill and is slated to open the new location in November.

This is the latest in a slew of openings for Asian-focused retailers in and around California. T&T Supermarket, Canada’s largest Asian grocery retailer, has unveiled plans to open its second Southern California store, at the Crossroads Marketplace Chino Hills, in fall 2026.

H Mart is slated to open a location in the East Bay suburb of Dublin later this year. That Asian grocer is also expected to open stores in Orlando, Fla., and Haltom City, Texas, near Fort Worth, among other communities, this year.

California-based 99 Ranch Market, meanwhile, opened its newest location in Aliso Viejo, Calif., back in April of this year, and is now further growing its presence with its first outpost in New York City.

2. Albertsons Wants Information About Ex-Kroger CEO’s Conduct

Readers were interested this week in news that Albertsons is seeking additional information regarding the resignation of ex-Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. That request is related to Albertsons’ March lawsuit which claimed that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to obtain regulatory approval of the companies’ proposed $24.6 billion merger deal – which fell apart back in December.

Attorneys for Albertsons wrote in a July 27 court filing that “McMullen micromanaged the merger from beginning to end, and his business ethics (or lack thereof) lie at the heart of this case.” McMullen resigned from his post on March 3 after an internal investigation into his personal conduct, with a company statement emphasizing that his alleged breach of corporate ethics was not related to the business, including its financial performance, operations, reporting or talent.

Albertsons attorneys claim the company cannot trust that McMullen’s personal conduct was not related to the merger or any issue in the litigation. “Kroger has not explained why that conduct was so egregious that the Kroger board determined McMullen was unfit to serve as CEO and forced him out within 10 days of its discovery,” attorneys wrote.

In a statement provided to Progressive Grocer, a Kroger spokesperson said: “While Kroger continues to focus on delivering outstanding value to its customers and communities, Albertsons’ desperation is once again on full display in this latest attempt to distract from its own misconduct during the regulatory process.”