THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger Realigns Key Leadership; Albertsons Wants More Information on Ex-Kroger CEO

Asian grocer expansion in California, 2025’s best food retailers also made waves this week
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

Osaka Marketplace
Osaka Marketplace is among the Asian grocers growing their presence in California.

1. Asian Grocers Expanding Their Presence in California

News came in this week that Osaka Marketplace, a Japanese specialty grocery store with two locations in the San Francisco Bay area is set to expand in the region. The company has taken over the lease on a 35,000-square-foot space in Foster City that was previously occupied by Lucky supermarket.

Known for its Japanese and Asian goods, fresh seafood, and prepared foods, Osaka Marketplace currently has outposts in the Bay Area cities of Fremont and Pleasant Hill and is slated to open the new location in November. 

This is the latest in a slew of openings for Asian-focused retailers in and around California. T&T Supermarket, Canada’s largest Asian grocery retailer, has unveiled plans to open its second Southern California store, at the Crossroads Marketplace Chino Hills, in fall 2026. 

H Mart is slated to open a location in the East Bay suburb of Dublin later this year. That Asian grocer is also expected to open stores in Orlando, Fla., and Haltom City, Texas, near Fort Worth, among other communities, this year.

California-based 99 Ranch Market, meanwhile, opened its newest location  in Aliso Viejo, Calif., back in April of this year, and is now further growing its presence with its first outpost in New York City. 

2. Albertsons Wants Information About Ex-Kroger CEO’s Conduct

Readers were interested this week in news that Albertsons is seeking additional information regarding the resignation of ex-Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. That request is related to Albertsons’ March lawsuit which claimed that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to obtain regulatory approval of the companies’ proposed $24.6 billion merger deal – which fell apart back in December. 

Attorneys for Albertsons wrote in a July 27 court filing that “McMullen micromanaged the merger from beginning to end, and his business ethics (or lack thereof) lie at the heart of this case.” McMullen resigned from his post on March 3 after an internal investigation into his personal conduct, with a company statement emphasizing that his alleged breach of corporate ethics was not related to the business, including its financial performance, operations, reporting or talent.

Albertsons attorneys claim the company cannot trust that McMullen’s personal conduct was not related to the merger or any issue in the litigation. “Kroger has not explained why that conduct was so egregious that the Kroger board determined McMullen was unfit to serve as CEO and forced him out within 10 days of its discovery,” attorneys wrote.

In a statement provided to Progressive Grocer, a Kroger spokesperson said: “While Kroger continues to focus on delivering outstanding value to its customers and communities, Albertsons’ desperation is once again on full display in this latest attempt to distract from its own misconduct during the regulatory process.” 

Kroger
Kroger is realigning leadership in several segments of its business.

3. Kroger Realigns Leadership Roles

More news related to Kroger topped readers’ lists this week, with the company revealing leadership changes in its private label and sourcing segments. Ed Oldham, who joins Kroger from PetSmart, where he was SVP and chief supply chain officer, has been named head of sourcing.

Kroger has named Ann Reed, currently president of the Cincinnati-Dayton division, as group VP of Our Brands beginning on Aug. 4. Replacing Reed as president of the Cincinnati-Dayton division is Jake Cannon, currently president of the Louisville division. Kroger named Josh Harpole, currently VP of deli, bakery and prepared foods, to succeed Cannon as Louisville division president.

4. Kraft Heinz Hits a New Tune

An interesting CPG partnership made waves this week as Kraft Heinz entered into a multi-year agreement with music entertainment company Live Nation to bring its products to concertgoers across the country. As part of the deal, the CPG heavyweight will be the Official Condiment and Official Mac & Cheese of 80 select venues in the Live Nation portfolio.

Products including Heinz Ketchup, Mustard and Relish, along with Kraft Deluxe Mac & Cheese, will be integrated into menu offerings at the Live Nation venues. The partnership will kick off at the Lollapalooza music festival from July 31 to August 3.

“By partnering with Live Nation, we’re able to create unforgettable experiences that bring fans together through food, live music, and entertainment,” said Peter Hall, president of elevation, North America at Kraft Heinz. “As part of our company strategy, we continue to look for ways to engage with consumers anywhere they’re eating outside of the kitchen – including at music festivals, concerts, and more. Our partnership with Live Nation is a great example of this in action, helping us turn up the flavor and highlight our beloved sauce portfolio to music fans nationwide.”

5. This Year’s Best U.S. Food Retailers

Finally, a Newsweek report detailing America’s best retailers for 2025 grabbed reader attention this week. The news outlet revealed its annual ranking, released in partnership with market research firm Statista. In the Supermarket category, Publix Super Markets took the top spot, followed by Wegmans Food Markets, The Kroger Co., Giant Eagle and Safeway, respectively. 

Trader Joe’s was No. 1 in the Discount Supermarket category, with ALDI at No. 2 and WinCo Foods No. 3. Buc-ee’s was No. 1 in the Convenience Store category, Walmart Pharmacy took the top spot in Pharmacies & Drugstores, and The Fresh Market ranked No. 1 in the Specialty/Natural/Ethnic Grocers category.

The Top 5 companies in the Superstores & Warehouse Club Stores category are Costco, Sam’s Club, Meijer, Target and BJ’s Wholesale Club, respectively. 

