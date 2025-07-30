Kroger Fills Key Positions in Sourcing and Own Brands

With the rising popularity of private label, Kroger has named Ann Reed, currently president of the Cincinnati-Dayton division, as group VP of Our Brands beginning on Aug. 4. Reed began her career as a co-manager in the Central Division in 1993. Since then, she held a number of leadership positions including store manager, category manager, deli/bakery merchandiser, director of deli/bakery, and director of fresh ready meals. Reed was promoted to VP of merchandising at Fry's in 2010, followed by VP of merchandising at Fred Meyer in 2013. She was named VP of customer 1st promise in 2015, promoted to Louisville division president in 2017, and named Cincinnati-Dayton division president in 2022. Reed was named among Progressive Grocer's 2025 Top Women in Grocery.

"Ann has deep experience across our organization, and she understands what our customers want to buy," continued Sargent. "She worked in divisions throughout the country getting to know how our customers want to shop and what they want to buy. Ann is bringing a great perspective on the ways we can better take advantage of the significant growth opportunities Our Brands represents for Kroger."

Replacing Reed as president of the Cincinnati-Dayton division is Jake Cannon, currently president of the Louisville division. Cannon has more than 20 years of retail experience, beginning his Kroger career as a produce clerk in the Smith's division in 1999. He held various leadership roles, including store manager, lead HR coordinator, key retailing special assignment, district manager, and division meat merchandiser. Cannon was named director of operations for the Cincinnati-Dayton division, VP of freshness & standards for retail operations, then served as VP of Operations for the Cincinnati-Dayton division, and was named Louisville division president in 2022. Cannon starts his new role on Aug. 1.

"Jake is a great merchandiser and leader who understands the Cincinnati-Dayton division that Kroger calls home," said Sargent. "He knows how to run successful stores that our customers love, support his associates and invest in our communities. We look forward to the great things that Jake will bring to Greater Cincinnati."

Kroger named Josh Harpole, currently VP of deli, bakery and prepared foods, to succeed Cannon as Louisville division president. Harpole joined the company as a courtesy clerk in the King Soopers division in 1994. He held a variety of leadership positions in the division, including store manager, operations coordinator, assistant merchandiser and district manager before being promoted to VP of merchandising for the Louisville division. Harpole was appointed to his current position in 2020.

"Josh knows how to lead great teams," said Sargent. "He has deep experience across our company as well as spending time leading our strategy in categories we know are important to our customers. Josh makes selling fun, and he will be a great addition to our team of division presidents as well as an asset to the Louisville community."

In other Kroger news, the company recently announced it is consolidating the president roles of its Dallas and Houston divisions into a single executive position. Rudy DiPietro, previous president of the Dallas division, was named president of Kroger’s newly formed Texas division. Rudy will report to Valerie Jabbar, SVP of retail divisions.

“Simplifying into a single Texas division is a strategic decision to create more efficiencies, which allows the team to run great stores with lower prices and deeper investments in our associates,” said Jabbar. “We are confident that Rudy’s leadership and experience will bring together the two teams to create an even better shopping experience for our Texas customers.”

Kroger also recently revealed that prominent Cincinnati Attorney George Vincent will join the company as its secretary and general counsel, effective Aug. 4.

"George is a widely respected attorney and a trusted advisor to a wide range of companies and boards of directors," said Sargent. "He has decades of experience helping businesses grow and managing complex regulatory environments. We look forward to welcoming George to the Kroger family."

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs more than 400,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century.