Instacart’s Chief Product Officer Departs for Walmart

Walmart, meanwhile, shared some details about its AI investments and features this week on its corporate site. “Ever wonder how your order shows up early, your favorite items stay in stock or a store associate finds exactly what you’re looking for? That’s AI, automation and smart tools working quietly behind the scenes. Hour by hour. Aisle by aisle,” the company declared.

That inside look at Walmart’s AI tools follows last month’s announcement that the retailer is planning to equip associates with a new suite of AI tools designed to eliminate friction, simplify actions and make work more efficient, intuitive and rewarding.

Instacart has had some changes at the top recently. On Aug. 15, Chris Rogers will move into the CEO role following the depature of Fidji Simo. She is remaining as chair of the board through the transition as she takes on the role of CEO of applications at OpenAI. Instacart will release its second quarter financial results on Aug. 7.

A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.