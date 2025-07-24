 Skip to main content

Heritage Grocers CEO Suzy Monford Exits

Retailer creates "Office of the CEO" and appoints David Hirz as board chair as it searches for successor
Lynn Petrak
Dave Hirz
Former Smart & Final President and CEO Dave Hirz has been appointed chairman of the board at HGG in the wake of Suzy Monford's departure.

There’s been some shuffling in the c-suite at fast-growing Heritage Grocers Group (HGG). The company announced that current CEO and board chair Suzy Monford has stepped down after eight months in the role.

According to HGG, Monford is leaving to pursue other opportunities. She came to HGG in November from a global consulting firm, Food Sport International, that she founded. Previously, Monford was CEO at PCC Community Markets in the Pacific Northwest. A two-time Top Women in Grocery winner, she was also group VP at The Kroger Co. and CEO at Andronico’s Community Markets. 

As the search process gets underway for her successor, HGG has slotted Dave Hirz as chairman of the board and has created an “Office of the CEO” composed of members of the senior leadership team. Those include COO Prabash Coswatte; Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Leticia Espinoza; CFO Matthew Holt; and Chief Transformation Officer Frank Ingraffia, who is also CEO of Tony’s Fresh Market.

Some of those members are new to the organization. Espinoza was promoted to her position in June, while Ingraffia stepped into the transformation job in April. And Holt came onboard in February, succeeding the retiring Darren Karst.

Suzy Monford
Suzy Monford is leaving HGG to pursue other opportunities.

Hirz has been an instrumental board member at HGG for the past year. Previously, he was president at Food 4 Less and Ralphs, and more recently, served as president and CEO of Smart & Final.

“Throughout my time on Heritage’s Board, I have seen firsthand the strength of Heritage’s value proposition and customer loyalty across our banners,” said Hirz. “We have a unique ability to serve communities with authenticity – and we’re committed to carrying that forward. The Heritage Board thanks Suzy for her contributions during her time with the company. I look forward to supporting our team members and the outstanding leaders in the Office of the CEO who will help guide Heritage forward while we search for the right leader who shares our passion for customer service and community for the long-term.”

In the meantime, HGG is engaging an executive search firm for its next CEO. 

Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

