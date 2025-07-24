Heritage Grocers CEO Suzy Monford Exits

Former Smart & Final President and CEO Dave Hirz has been appointed chairman of the board at HGG in the wake of Suzy Monford's departure.

There’s been some shuffling in the c-suite at fast-growing Heritage Grocers Group (HGG). The company announced that current CEO and board chair Suzy Monford has stepped down after eight months in the role.

According to HGG, Monford is leaving to pursue other opportunities. She came to HGG in November from a global consulting firm, Food Sport International, that she founded. Previously, Monford was CEO at PCC Community Markets in the Pacific Northwest. A two-time Top Women in Grocery winner, she was also group VP at The Kroger Co. and CEO at Andronico’s Community Markets.

As the search process gets underway for her successor, HGG has slotted Dave Hirz as chairman of the board and has created an “Office of the CEO” composed of members of the senior leadership team. Those include COO Prabash Coswatte; Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Leticia Espinoza; CFO Matthew Holt; and Chief Transformation Officer Frank Ingraffia, who is also CEO of Tony’s Fresh Market.

Some of those members are new to the organization. Espinoza was promoted to her position in June, while Ingraffia stepped into the transformation job in April. And Holt came onboard in February, succeeding the retiring Darren Karst.