Heritage Grocers CEO Suzy Monford Exits

Suzy Monford is leaving HGG to pursue other opportunities.
Hirz has been an instrumental board member at HGG for the past year. Previously, he was president at Food 4 Less and Ralphs, and more recently, served as president and CEO of Smart & Final.
“Throughout my time on Heritage’s Board, I have seen firsthand the strength of Heritage’s value proposition and customer loyalty across our banners,” said Hirz. “We have a unique ability to serve communities with authenticity – and we’re committed to carrying that forward. The Heritage Board thanks Suzy for her contributions during her time with the company. I look forward to supporting our team members and the outstanding leaders in the Office of the CEO who will help guide Heritage forward while we search for the right leader who shares our passion for customer service and community for the long-term.”
In the meantime, HGG is engaging an executive search firm for its next CEO.
Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.