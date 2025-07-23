Kroger Names Prominent Cincinnati Attorney as Next General Counsel

"George is a widely respected attorney and a trusted advisor to a wide range of companies and boards of directors," said Ron Sargent, chairman and CEO of Kroger. "He has decades of experience helping businesses grow and managing complex regulatory environments. We look forward to welcoming George to the Kroger family."

Vincent is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Michigan Law School.

Meanwhile, Kroger's EVP, General Counsel and Secretary Christine Wheatley revealed her plans to retire on Sept. 1. Wheatley joined Kroger in 2008 and has been general counsel and secretary since 2014.

During her time at the company, Wheatley was a senior advisor on the Kroger Leadership Team and secretary on the company's board of directors, and has been responsible for the company's legal and compliance function.

"We want to thank Christine for her many years of dedicated service," added Sargent. "Christine has been a passionate advocate for our associates and provided outstanding guidance for our leadership team throughout the years. We wish Christine and her husband, Bryan, and their family well on this next chapter."

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs more than 400,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century.