Hy-Vee Strengthens Retail Media Capabilities

Midwest grocer partners with Bridg to boost customer engagement
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Hero Exterior
Hy-Vee’s RedMedia joins the Rippl Retail Media Network.

Midwest grocer Hy-Vee, Inc. continues to build its retail media network capabilities with its latest partnership.

The company's in-house retail media network RedMedia has joined Rippl Retail Media Network, the national consortium of regional grocers and convenience stores in the United States powered by Bridg. With Rippl, brand advertisers and agencies gain access to a national network of over 140 million shoppers with precise targeting down to the category, brand and product level, and closed-loop campaign measurement tied to in-store revenue.

Rippl will provide RedMedia the ability to enrich its first-party data, build complementary off-site capabilities, and broaden and strengthen customer engagement. 

“Hy-Vee RedMedia has the unique capability to enhance brand optimization and expand reach within our diverse customer base," said Kathryn Mazza, president of Hy-Vee's RedMedia and chief marketing officer at Hy-Vee. "Our partnership with Rippl enables us to offer suppliers a top-tier solution and allow them to connect with shoppers exactly where they are making their purchasing decisions."

“This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Enrique Muñoz Torres, general manager of Bridg. “We are delighted to welcome Hy-Vee and its growing retail media network, which further strengthens Rippl and provides advertisers and agencies with even greater reach and access to shopper audiences.”

RedMedia adds more than 285 Hy-Vee grocery stores to Rippl’s network.

In May, Bridg also partnered with dunnhumby, a global provider of AI customer data science. Dunnhumby works with such brands as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley’s and L'Oréal. 

Meanwhile, Hy-Vee has also entered into a few other partnerships to further its retail media capabilities. The grocer is the launch partner for Grocery TV’s closed-loop measurement solution that helps brands understand the true impact of their in-store retail media investments.

Hy-Vee is also enhancing its advertising solutions by using Instacart’s Carrot Ads, creating a more personalized experience across Hy-Vee.com and making product discovery easier for shoppers.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of $13 billion-plus annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Bridg, a division of commerce media platform Cardlytics, Inc. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Menlo Park, Los Angeles, Champaign, New York and London. 

