Another Asian Grocer Is Growing in California

T&T Supermarket Inc., Canada’s largest Asian grocery retailer, has unveiled plans to open its second Southern California store, at the Crossroads Marketplace Chino Hills, in fall 2026. Following the reveal of T&T’s upcoming SoCal store in the Great Park community of Irvine, Calif., the Chino Hills supermarket will mark the company’s sixth planned location in the United States.

Elsewhere in the state, H Mart is slated to open a location in the East Bay suburb of Dublin later this year. That Asian grocer is also expected to open stores in Orlando, Fla., and Haltom City, Texas, near Fort Worth, among other communities, this year.

California-based 99 Ranch Market, meanwhile, opened its newest location in Aliso Viejo, Calif., back in April of this year, and is now slated to grow its presence with its first outpost in New York City. The company’s three closest stores to New York City are in Jersey City and Hackensack, N.J., and in Westbury, Long Island.