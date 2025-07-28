 Skip to main content

Another Asian Grocer Is Growing in California

Osaka Marketplace currently has 2 locations in San Francisco Bay Area
Emily Crowe
Osaka Marketplace
Osaka Marketplace is expanding in California.

Osaka Marketplace, a Japanese specialty grocery store with two locations in the San Francisco Bay area, is set to expand in the region. The company has taken over the lease on a 35,000-square-foot space in Foster City that was previously occupied by Lucky supermarket.

Known for its Japanese and Asian goods, fresh seafood, and prepared foods, Osaka Marketplace is slated to open the new location in November. The grocer currently has outposts in the Bay Area cities of Fremont and Pleasant Hill, and is reportedly working to further grow its presence in Northern California and Arizona.

“We’re thrilled to join the Foster City community and bring our authentic Japanese grocery experience to Edgewater Place,” Osaka Marketplace owner Kazuhiro Takeda said in a statement provided to the San Francisco Chronicle. “From fresh produce and seafood to prepared meals and pantry staples, we’re looking forward to serving the community and celebrating the tastes and traditions of the neighborhood we now call home.”

T&T Supermarket Inc., Canada’s largest Asian grocery retailer, has unveiled plans to open its second Southern California store, at the Crossroads Marketplace Chino Hills, in fall 2026. Following the reveal of T&T’s upcoming SoCal store in the Great Park community of Irvine, Calif., the Chino Hills supermarket will mark the company’s sixth planned location in the United States.

Elsewhere in the state, H Mart is slated to open a location in the East Bay suburb of Dublin later this year. That Asian grocer is also expected to open stores in Orlando, Fla., and Haltom City, Texas, near Fort Worth, among other communities, this year.

California-based 99 Ranch Market, meanwhile, opened its newest location  in Aliso Viejo, Calif., back in April of this year, and is now slated to grow its presence with its first outpost in New York City. The company’s three closest stores to New York City are in Jersey City and Hackensack, N.J., and in Westbury, Long Island.

