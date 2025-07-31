 Skip to main content

Dollar Tree Appoints New Chief Legal Officer

John S. Mitchell succeeds Jonathan B. Leiken in the role
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
John S. Mitchell Jr., is taking over the legal department at Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree Inc. has named John S. Mitchell Jr., to the role of chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective Aug. 11, following the departure of Jonathan B. Leiken.

Mitchell joined Dollar Tree in 2021 as senior deputy general counsel, and was a partner at the law firm of Williams Mullen prior to that. Leiken, for his part, had spent two years in the chief legal officer role and is departing to pursue another career opportunity.

“John is a highly respected attorney whose sharp legal acumen and steady leadership have guided us through moments of significant change,” said Mike Creedon, CEO of Dollar Tree. “He understands our business, our people, and the importance of protecting and advancing our mission. This promotion from within our ranks is the result of thoughtful succession planning and a clear demonstration of something our Dollar Tree associates often hear me say, ‘Show it’s a career, not just a job.’”

Mitchell assumes leadership of Dollar Tree’s legal department as the company continues to execute on its strategic priorities after it completed the sale of its Family Dollar business to Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC for $1 billion earlier this month.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc. operated 16,607 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 3. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 32 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

