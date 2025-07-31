Dollar Tree Appoints New Chief Legal Officer

Dollar Tree Inc. has named John S. Mitchell Jr., to the role of chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective Aug. 11, following the departure of Jonathan B. Leiken.

Mitchell joined Dollar Tree in 2021 as senior deputy general counsel, and was a partner at the law firm of Williams Mullen prior to that. Leiken, for his part, had spent two years in the chief legal officer role and is departing to pursue another career opportunity.