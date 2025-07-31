Dollar Tree Appoints New Chief Legal Officer
John S. Mitchell succeeds Jonathan B. Leiken in the role
Mitchell assumes leadership of Dollar Tree’s legal department as the company continues to execute on its strategic priorities after it completed the sale of its Family Dollar business to Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC for $1 billion earlier this month.
Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc. operated 16,607 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 3. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 32 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.