THE FRIDAY 5: Judge Delays Kroger-Albertsons Merger; Listeria Outbreak Turns Fatal

A multi-state listeria outbreak was likely caused by deli meats.
3. Deli Meats Likely Culprit Behind Multi-State Listeria Outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control reported a multistate Listeria outbreak linked to eating meats sliced at deli counters. Investigators are currently collecting information to determine the specific products that may be contaminated, and the CDC is warning consumers that products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, may be contaminated with Listeria.
As of July 25, 34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths. The investigation is ongoing, and FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state partners. On July 26, Boar’s Head issued a recall of its deli meat over Listeria concerns.
4. The Store of the Future, Plus Walmart’s Version of Future-Forward Shopping
PG’s all-encompassing Store of the Future report gained reader attention this week, covering four disruptive imperatives – workforce, sustainability, customer experience and omnichannel – each of which should be carefully considered when making investment decisions and forward-looking plans. Visionaries from Tosca, Placer.ai, Givex and Axonify shared their insights within the report, and also during this week’s symposium on the topic.
Speaking of forward-looking shopping, Walmart’s latest update on its adaptive retail strategy also made waves this week. The grocer’s new concept is considered an evolved form of retail that brings shopping to the customer in exactly the way they want and need. The company is now offering a glimpse into how its strategy is paying off with its inaugural "State of Adaptive Retail" report, having surveyed more than 2,200 U.S. shoppers to gauge their current and future expectations of adaptive retail.
According to the retailer, the study uncovered several overarching themes, including the fact that “retailers that can proactively predict individual customer needs, offer personalized suggestions and deliver at exactly the right moment are the ones who will succeed.”
5. Inside Lipton Teas' Transformation
PG Senior Editor Lynn Petrak recently sat down with Lipton CEO Nathalie Roos and North American President Racquel Harris Mason, both of whom spoke at the recent Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit in Chicago. Now known as Lipton Teas and Infusions, the Amsterdam, Netherlands-headquartered business is privately owned by CVC Capital Partners, which purchased the global operation from Unilever in 2021, and includes the Lipton, Pukka, T2, PG Tips and Tazo brands, in addition to some local brands.
“I came for this mission to transform the industry and really create value for all, improving the experience and to have more consumers buying more tea at a higher quality,” said Roos of her role at the helm of the legacy company. “From this value we create at the end consumer side, it is also really creating value for everyone in the supply chain and particularly for retailers.”
For Roos, Mason and their teams at the Lipton Teas and Infusions, tapping opportunities involves the contemporary facets of value, including taste, variety, convenience, affordability, health and sustainability. The company is also working hard to bolster a younger base with a portfolio that includes hot and cold teas, black, and green teas, specialty teas, mixes and more.
“To me, what I’m most excited about is the potential to recruit a whole new generation of users that we can bring wonderful physical and mental health benefits to. Tea has been around for more than 2,000 years but Gen Z needs and wants tea,” said Mason, who was named president in 2023. “Our mission is to reset tea in the minds of people, especially Gen Z, because they are a beacon for the rest of the world.”