THE FRIDAY 5: Judge Delays Kroger-Albertsons Merger; Listeria Outbreak Turns Fatal

1. Kroger-Albertsons Merger On Hold as Grocers Make Other Moves

The Kroger-Albertsons merger was back in the news this week as Denver District Court Judge Andrew J. Luxen temporarily halted the proposed $24.6 billion merger between the two grocers. During a hearing on July 25, Luxen granted a preliminary injunction delaying the merger while also canceling an Aug. 12 hearing on the matter. Both grocers have agreed to the delay.

In place of the hearing will be a two-week trial set to start on Sept. 30, based on the lawsuit filed in Denver District Court in February by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser that aims to block the merger. According to the lawsuit, the merger would eliminate head-to-head competition between Kroger and Albertsons and consolidate an already concentrated market.

A Kroger spokesperson told Progressive Grocer that the latest decision is welcome news since it eliminates the need for a preliminary injunction hearing. “We look forward to defending in court how the combination of Kroger and Albertsons will provide meaningful, measurable benefits, including lower prices and more choices for families across the country and more opportunities for stable, well-paying union jobs,” said the spokesperson.

In non-merger news this week, and despite posting a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit, Albertsons Cos. saw some positive results thanks to its Our Customers for Life strategy. CEO Vivek Sankaran credited the strategy for a couple of highlights in the retailer’s first quarter, which ended June 15, including an increase in loyalty members by 15% to 41.4 million and a digital sales boost of 23%.

Finally, readers were also interested in the addition of new technology from Ocado Group to Kroger’s customer fulfillment centers. The grocer will implement a wide range of new automated technologies at CFCs in its existing network, as well as those still in the pipeline, bringing new levels of efficiency and labor productivity to Kroger’s grocery delivery network by driving down its cost to serve from CFCs and enhancing its customer proposition.

2. Lowes Foods' Parent Company Adjusts Store Portfolio

News this week of the closure of two Lowes Foods locations and a Kj’s Market in the Carolinas by parent company Alex Lee caught readers’ attention. The closings are part of Alex Lee’s broader growth strategy to invest in new stores and remodel existing stores.

Lowes Foods opened a new store in Aiken, S.C., this week, and the banner also has several other store openings pending: Concord, Kannapolis and Waxhaw, N.C., and Indian Land and Lexington, S.C. Plus, the grocer is making moves outside of the Carolinas as it readies its first store in Georgia, at Marble Hill.