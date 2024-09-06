THE FRIDAY 5: Boar’s Head Food Safety Woes; ALDI, H-E-B Keep Growing

Boar's Head is in hot water over the state of its Virginia plant that's been linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.

1. Boar’s Head Broke Food Safety Rules

The continued tale of the deadly listeria outbreak linked to a Boar's Head facility in Virginia was PG’s most-clicked story this week. According to documents obtained by CBS News, USDA officials found "heavy discolored meat build up" on a hydraulic pump, flies in pickle vats, a "steady line of ants" and "a presence of flying insects" in one of the rooms at the Jarratt, Va., plant, along with many other infractions.

A total of 69 instances of noncompliance with federal regulations were found by officials from January through August. Documents also detailed a "black mold like substance" at the plant, as well as instances of mildew, leaks and "green algal growth.”

After news broke of a deadly listeria outbreak in late July, Boar’s Head recalled all of its liverwurst products, and later found out from the USDA that its Strassburger Brand Liverwurst was linked to the national deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. The death toll from the outbreak has reached nine people across 13 states, with 57 additional people hospitalized.

2. ALDI, H-E-B Prepare for Growth

ALDI revealed this week that it will hire more than 13,000 store and warehouse associates as it prepares for the upcoming holiday season and continues adding new stores across the United States. While the grocer grows its team of more than 49,000 employees, it's also raising its national average hourly pay.

Store and warehouse jobs will be $18 and $23 per hour, respectively, based on market and position. The massive hiring initiative supports ALDI's expansion plans revealed earlier in the year, which included its goal of opening 800 new stores across the United States in the next five years.

News also broke this week that Texas grocer H-E-B is accelerating its growth on the northern side of the state, acquiring property in the Fort Worth suburb of Irving, with plans to open its first H-E-B store there. The Irving H-E-B store will be built at Interstate 635 and Olympus Boulevard, and construction is expected to start later this year with an opening in 2026.

The store, which will service Irving, Coppell, Grapevine and West Dallas residents, is expected to create about 700 jobs.