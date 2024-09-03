California Lawmakers OK Total Ban on Plastic Bags
“Instead of being asked do you want paper or plastic at checkout, consumers will simply be asked if they want a paper bag,” said Sen. Catherine Blakespear, who co-introduced SB 1053. “This easy change eliminates plastic bags from the point of sale and helps California significantly reduce the plastic waste that is contaminating our environment and waters.” Blakespear contends that plastic bag alternatives that were allowed have proven too difficult to recycle and are not often reused.
The California Grocers Association endorsed the bills. Earlier this year, the group noted that the organization and its members are working to support and steer changes as sustainability demands have evolved.
“Beginning with the passage of SB 270 in 2014, California’s grocery industry has played a leading role in driving the state towards a common sense and responsible approach to the use of plastics and packaging by consumers,” said Daniel Conway, VP of government relations. “We know that even the best policies may need to be updated over time to reflect changes in our society, so today marks the continuation of the work that started with SB 270 and is an important new chapter in our efforts to support the communities grocers serve and our environment.”
Several other states have passed laws nixing single-use disposable bags, including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.