 Skip to main content

California Lawmakers OK Total Ban on Plastic Bags

If signed by governor, legislation allows only paper bags made from 100% recycled material
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Sen Blakespear
California State Sen. Catherine Blakespear co-introduced a ban on all plastic bags offered by retailers in that state.

An outright ban on plastic bags in California is a step closer to reality following the approval of two bills in the state legislature. On Aug. 29, lawmakers in both branches of California government approved Assembly Bill 2236 and Senate Bill 1053 that forbid the use of any plastic bag, including traditional single-use bags and reusable film-based alternatives, along with paper bags that are not made from 100% recycled material.

If the laws are signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, grocers and other retailers would have to offer 100% paper bags to customers who do not bring their own bags to take home goods starting on Jan. 1, 2026. Senators voted 32-8 for the ban, while Assembly members passed with a 31-8 vote, with one abstention.

[RELATED: Poll Reveals Opposition to California’s Plastic Grocery Bag Ban]

Single-use bags have been a regular focus in the Golden State. The first ban on those materials went into effect in 2016, as Californians approved Proposition 67. The latest bills were introduced earlier this year to eradicate the thicker plastic alternatives not covered under the previous bans and paper bags that are only 40% recycled.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Instead of being asked do you want paper or plastic at checkout, consumers will simply be asked if they want a paper bag,” said Sen. Catherine Blakespear, who co-introduced SB 1053. “This easy change eliminates plastic bags from the point of sale and helps California significantly reduce the plastic waste that is contaminating our environment and waters.” Blakespear contends that plastic bag alternatives that were allowed have proven too difficult to recycle and are not often reused. 

The California Grocers Association endorsed the bills. Earlier this year, the group noted that the organization and its members are working to support and steer changes as sustainability demands have evolved. 

“Beginning with the passage of SB 270 in 2014, California’s grocery industry has played a leading role in driving the state towards a common sense and responsible approach to the use of plastics and packaging by consumers,” said Daniel Conway, VP of government relations. “We know that even the best policies may need to be updated over time to reflect changes in our society, so today marks the continuation of the work that started with SB 270 and is an important new chapter in our efforts to support the communities grocers serve and our environment.”

Several other states have passed laws nixing single-use disposable bags, including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds