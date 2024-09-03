California Lawmakers OK Total Ban on Plastic Bags

An outright ban on plastic bags in California is a step closer to reality following the approval of two bills in the state legislature. On Aug. 29, lawmakers in both branches of California government approved Assembly Bill 2236 and Senate Bill 1053 that forbid the use of any plastic bag, including traditional single-use bags and reusable film-based alternatives, along with paper bags that are not made from 100% recycled material.

If the laws are signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, grocers and other retailers would have to offer 100% paper bags to customers who do not bring their own bags to take home goods starting on Jan. 1, 2026. Senators voted 32-8 for the ban, while Assembly members passed with a 31-8 vote, with one abstention.

Single-use bags have been a regular focus in the Golden State. The first ban on those materials went into effect in 2016, as Californians approved Proposition 67. The latest bills were introduced earlier this year to eradicate the thicker plastic alternatives not covered under the previous bans and paper bags that are only 40% recycled.