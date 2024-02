Our bestselling doregrill gas rotisserie : the MAG 58/8 - Enamel plated with choice of colors -Easy to clean - 8 adjustable spits - 8 motors - 8 infrared gas burners – Gas consumption: 195,000 BT/hr (Natural Gas) - Capacity: 48 to 56 chickens/hr – Shipping weight: 750 lbs crated – 1 year warranty.