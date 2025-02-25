The Little Potato Co. has added two extensions to its popular Microwave Ready and Oven or Grill Ready product lines: A Little Hot Honey Microwave Ready Kit and A Little Garlic & Parmesan Oven or Grill Ready Kit. A Little Hot Honey combines the sweetness of honey with the heat of chili for an unforgettable flavor experience. Consumers heat the potatoes in the microwavable tray for five minutes, sprinkle on the included hot honey seasoning pack and dig in. For those seeking easy oven-roasted or grilled potatoes in a mere 30 minutes, A Little Garlic & Parmesan offers a classic and kid-friendly option with wide appeal – plus it’s the only garlic and plant-based parmesan value-added potato product on the market, according to the brand. Each kit contains 1 pound of pre-washed, ready-to-use little potatoes in a tray with a seasoning pack and can be prepared in minutes. Either flavor has a suggested retail price range of $3.99-$4.99 per four-serving tray and can be found in the produce department at all major retailers.