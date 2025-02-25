Targeting parents who want to make sure that their kids eat healthfully any time of day, Get’ems! from Gerber is a snack line for children age 3 and up, created with wholesome ingredients that deliver on both nutrition and flavor. Encompassing cookies, crackers and puffs, Get’ems! contain real fruits, vegetables or whole grains. Each snack variety features fun, interactive shapes and characters on the packaging, such as a butternut squash astronaut and a red apple seahorse, to help kids discover foods and encourage healthy snacking. Free from synthetic coloring and high-fructose corn syrup, the snack portfolio consists of Ocean World Cookies, made with iron and essential vitamin E and available in fun shapes like seashells and seahorses in two flavor varieties, Kale, Apple & Blueberry and Pumpkin, Apple & Cinnamon; Space Crackers, crunchy treats offering 40% of kids’ daily iron, along with essential nutrient vitamin E to support brain development, and available in sun, rocket and Earth shapes in Maple, Pizza and Parmesan flavors; and Roundos Puff Snack, made with whole grain quinoa, as well as calcium to support strong bones, and available in Barbeque, Pizza, Apple Cinnamon and Carrot Ranch flavors. The suggested retail price, which may vary by retailer, is $3.48 for a 5-ounce bag of Ocean World Cookies or Space Crackers of any variety, and for a 2.25-ounce bag of Roundos Puff Snack of any flavor. Currently available at Walmart and on Amazon, Get’ems! will expand to Target and other retailers across the United States starting in March and throughout 2025.