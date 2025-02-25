Just ahead of March Madness, iconic home baking brand Pillsbury is rolling out an appropriate cookie dough design: Pillsbury Basketball Shape Sugar Cookie Dough. Created for consumers to scarf down as they cheer on their favorite teams, the limited-edition treats require no measuring or mixing – all home bakers need to do is place, bake and enjoy. Those who can’t wait for the cookies to come out of the oven can even eat the dough straight from the package, as it’s safe to consume raw. Additionally, shoppers can flip the package over to find the Ultimate Cookie Dunk bracket on the back, featuring a flavor showdown between “Tried and True” favorites like ice cream versus such unique “Gotta Try It” combos as tea, chocolate milk and honey. Participants can dunk their freshly baked cookies to see which flavor comes out on top at their house. Fans can find Pillsbury Basketball Shape Sugar Cookie Dough at retailers nationwide for a suggested $7 for two 20-count 9.1-ounce packages, starting this month. Pillsbury is a brand of General Mills.