Is C&S Acquiring Winn-Dixie Stores from ALDI?

C&S Wholesale Grocers is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire 170 Winn-Dixie stores and 170 Winn-Dixie liquor stores from discount chain ALDI. C&S, along with members of Winn-Dixie's management team, are poised to complete the deal in the coming days, according to a report from Reuters citing people familiar with the matter.

Sources further told Reuters that ALDI has been working with investment bankers in recent weeks on the divestiture of certain Winn-Dixie locations. ALDI agreed to acquire the Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarket banners from Southeastern Grocers in late 2023 as part of a larger divestiture. That deal included approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

As for the remainder of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets stores acquired by ALDI, sources say they will be rebannered as part of the discount grocer’s fleet over time.