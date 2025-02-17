Beef Market: The Seesaw of Supply and Demand

To borrow a category term, the market for beef seems to have a bit of lean and a bit of fat for those that produce and purvey this staple protein.

The seesaw of supply and demand is reflected in mixed statistics. For example, beef prices rose 3.7% from December 2023 to December 2024, but the uptick was eclipsed in a positive way by a 4.9% gain in pound sales.

Although such data points bode well for retail meat departments, a broader look at the beef category from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows a less stable environment in the coming months. The USDA’s Economic Research Service forecasts a decline in per capita consumption from 58.2 pounds in 2024 to 56.3 pounds this year.

As is typically the case with beef, supply-side economics have a lot to do with the shape of the market. In a recent blog post on likely market trends for 2025, Patrick Linnell, an analyst with market research firm CattleFax, in Centennial, Colo., projected that the cattle cycle indicates a tighter supply. In this cycle of production declines, prices may rise, depending on demand.

Linnell maintained, however, that that despite price increases over the past few years, consumers still like their beef. “The fact that beef and cattle prices across all classes marked new records in 2024, despite steady to larger supplies, is a testament to the strength of demand for U.S. beef,” he asserted, adding, “The economy has, to this point, avoided a recession and the consumer has continued to favor beef despite inflationary challenges.”

That sentiment is shared by Anne-Marie Roerink, principal and founder of San Antonio-based 210 Analytics. “While there was concern over the record-high beef prices due to supply constraints going into 2024, consumer demand has been strong,” notes Roerink. “It shows the importance of taste, flavor and tradition as reasons to spend a little more.”