Another ShopRite Coming to New Jersey

Special offerings to mark the opening of the ShopRite of Hadley Commons on May 8 will include food trucks and in-store sampling stations.

ShopRite will hold the grand opening of its newest store, located at 6781 Hadley Road in Hadley Commons Plaza in South Plainfield, N.J., on May 8. The event will feature community celebration, kicked-started by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 a.m. Special offerings to mark the opening of the 93,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art ShopRite of Hadley Commons will include food trucks and in-store sampling stations. Additionally, the first 200 customers in line on opening day will get grocery gift bags packed with product samples and coupons.

Community leaders will join the Saker family, which owns and operates the new store, and store associates for the ribbon cutting. Later that morning, the family will present the Community FoodBank of New Jersey with a donation, and food trucks and vendors Tru Fru Food, Deep Foods and Mrs. T’s Pierogies will offer free samples to shoppers in the parking lot. Deep Foods and Mrs. T’s Pierogies will grill foods on site and offer customers a chance to enter a raffle for a new Weber Grill. The ShopRite of Hadley Commons is also giving shoppers the chance to win a $100 ShopRite gift card.

“Opening a new store is always a big moment for us because it represents our commitment to provide fresh, quality products and exceptional service in a state-of-the-art store,” noted Rick Saker, SVP of Holmdel, N.J.-based Saker ShopRites, a family-owned company operated by third- and fourth-generation grocers, with stores in the Garden State’s Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset and Mercer counties. “We’re excited to welcome our customers to this new location and are kicking it off with a great celebration that will include special store happenings throughout the month of May.”

The ShopRite of Hadley Commons will offer a broad assortment of groceries, including locally sourced foods and fresh produce, as well as popular national brands and the award-winning Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry, and Paperbird private label lines. The store will also carry an expanded line of international foods and dishes, among them Southeast Asian specialties and kosher and halal products. Additional features include a Saker ShopRites World Class bakery with special-occasion cakes and freshly made bread, an extensive meat department with trained butchers, a seafood department with daily fresh-catch deliveries, a floral shop, a full-service deli department, a prepared foods department featuring Saker ShopRites’ World Class Kitchens and specialty Dearborn Farms brand, and a pharmacy. ShopRite’s online shopping service, Order.Pickup.Deliver., will also be available at the new location.

The Sakers expect to hire an additional 200 full- and part-time employees ahead of the store’s opening. Interested candidates can visit the hiring center, located at 6303 Hadley Road to fill out an application, or apply online.

The new store replaces the existing ShopRite of Piscataway, at 1306 Centennial Avenue, which will close for the last time on Tuesday, May 7, at 6 p.m.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises more than 40 members, including Saker ShopRites, that independently own and operate 370-plus supermarkets. Wakefern is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.