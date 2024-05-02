Kroger Allocates $84M for New Location, Store Renovations Near Cincinnati

The Kroger Co. is investing in its hometown as it plans to spend $84 million to renovate 15 stores in and around Greater Cincinnati. The grocer is also using the allocated funds to open a new Kroger Marketplace in nearby Hamilton Township later this year.

The 15 Kroger locations that will be remodeled are located in:

Mt. Washington

Sharonville

Colerain

West Chester

Middletown

Kings Mills

Blue Ash

Green Township

Monfort Heights

Fairfield

Lebanon

Two locations in Kettering

Huber Heights

Connorsville, Ind.

"This investment is yet another demonstration of the commitment Kroger makes each and every day to the customers and communities in which we serve," said Ann Reed, Cincinnati/Dayton division president, in a statement. "It also reconfirms our dedication to increasing career advancement for our associates, economic growth and supporting local producers who supply our stores with high quality products."

The new Kroger Marketplace in Hamilton Township will cost $39 million, and will include enhanced produce, deli, meat, bakery, seafood and sushi departments, as well as a Murray's Cheese shop, Starbucks, fuel center and apparel.

Serving more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company to its Retailers of the Century list.