Whole Foods Market Adds 40 New Certified Cheese Professionals
“This certification represents the commitment and dedication of our cheesemongers to delivering the best experience for our customers,” said Kim Dunn, senior category merchant of specialty cheese and CCP program lead. “We are thrilled to see so many of our team members continue to deepen their expertise and grow within our company.”
Whole Foods has long been a leader in the specialty cheese sector, highlighting artisan producers and offering advanced training and certification to employees. The retailer’s CCPs offer expert knowledge to customers on a wide range of cheeses sourced both locally and globally, all of which meet Whole Foods’ stringent quality standards.
Aside from cheese, Whole Foods advances team member development through its growing number of specialty apprentice programs, among them the Butcher Apprentice Program, Bakery Decorator Apprentice Program and the recently launched Produce Professional Apprentice Program and Pizzaioli Apprentice Program.
