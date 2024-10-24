 Skip to main content

Whole Foods Market Adds 40 New Certified Cheese Professionals

Grocer now has 370+ experts on its team
Bridget Goldschmidt
Whole Foods Market CCP Apprentice Program
Whole Foods has aided the development of more than 370 team member Certified Cheese Professionals, out of just around 1,000 worldwide.

Whole Foods Market has added 40 team members to its growing number of Certified Cheese Professionals (CCPs). This move bolsters the retailer’s position as the top global employer of CCPs: Whole Foods has aided the development of more than 370 team member CCPs, out of just around 1,000 worldwide. 

The American Cheese Society’s CCP designation is the crème de la crème for cheese professionals,” noted Cathy Strange, Whole Foods’ ambassador of food culture. “It’s an incredible asset not only for our team, but also for our customers, who trust Whole Foods Market to offer the highest-quality products and serve as a resource in specialty categories, from cheese to wine and beyond.” 

The CCP exam tests comprehensive knowledge of the cheese industry. From production techniques and ripening processes to distribution and storage, the certification denotes the highest level of achievement in the field. Whole Foods’ latest CCPs received this designation after months of preparation, including self-study, weekly webinars and hands-on training with industry experts in Wisconsin, in partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research.

“This certification represents the commitment and dedication of our cheesemongers to delivering the best experience for our customers,” said Kim Dunn, senior category merchant of specialty cheese and CCP program lead. “We are thrilled to see so many of our team members continue to deepen their expertise and grow within our company.”

Whole Foods has long been a leader in the specialty cheese sector, highlighting artisan producers and offering advanced training and certification to employees. The retailer’s CCPs offer expert knowledge to customers on a wide range of cheeses sourced both locally and globally, all of which meet Whole Foods’ stringent quality standards.

Aside from cheese, Whole Foods advances team member development through its growing number of specialty apprentice programs, among them the Butcher Apprentice Program, Bakery Decorator Apprentice Program and the recently launched Produce Professional Apprentice Program and Pizzaioli Apprentice Program.

The Austin, Texas-based grocer, with more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.

