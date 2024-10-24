Whole Foods Market Adds 40 New Certified Cheese Professionals

Whole Foods has aided the development of more than 370 team member Certified Cheese Professionals, out of just around 1,000 worldwide.

Whole Foods Market has added 40 team members to its growing number of Certified Cheese Professionals (CCPs). This move bolsters the retailer’s position as the top global employer of CCPs: Whole Foods has aided the development of more than 370 team member CCPs, out of just around 1,000 worldwide.

“The American Cheese Society’s CCP designation is the crème de la crème for cheese professionals,” noted Cathy Strange, Whole Foods’ ambassador of food culture. “It’s an incredible asset not only for our team, but also for our customers, who trust Whole Foods Market to offer the highest-quality products and serve as a resource in specialty categories, from cheese to wine and beyond.”

[RELATED: Why Whole Foods Market Prioritizes the Education of Its Cheesemongers]

The CCP exam tests comprehensive knowledge of the cheese industry. From production techniques and ripening processes to distribution and storage, the certification denotes the highest level of achievement in the field. Whole Foods’ latest CCPs received this designation after months of preparation, including self-study, weekly webinars and hands-on training with industry experts in Wisconsin, in partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research.