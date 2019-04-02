Weis Markets' Stephanie Panzetta to Receive NCA Award

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) will present Stephanie Panzetta, of Weis Markets, and Cindy Maly, of Casey’s General Stores, with the 2019 Confectionery Leadership Awards. Among the honorees’ achievements are demonstrating category management best practices, effective business collaboration and innovations in merchandising confectionery in stores.

Panzetta and Maly will receive their awards during NCA’s annual State of the Industry Conference, scheduled for March 3-5 in Boca Raton, Fla.

“The Confectionery Leadership Award was created to honor industry retailers who thrust the category forward through their dedication and innovation to the category,” explained Larry Wilson, VP of industry affairs at Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “As in years past, there were many deserving and worthy candidates for this year’s award. The strides the chocolate and candy industry have made thanks to Cindy’s and Stephanie’s efforts are what stood out to the committee.”

During her 10-year career at Weis Markets, Panzetta worked as a senior advertising graphic designer before joining the company’s category management team, where she initially worked on direct store delivery and nonedible categories. She is currently the grocer’s category manager responsible for confectionery,

“I’m very appreciative my colleagues would consider me for this honor,” said Panzetta. “I have had the pleasure of working with countless partners in the confectionery industry. Being able to collaborate with each of them, understanding their perspectives and taking advantage of the resources they have to offer have all been critical factors in setting our stores apart from the rest.”

Maly has worked for Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s for 16 years, and currently holds the role of senior category manager with responsibility for candy and snacks.

NCA and Candy & Snack TODAY magazine created the awards program in 2011 to recognize the confectionery industry’s best and most innovative leaders and category champions. The program allows NCA manufacturers and brokers to honor outstanding retailers and wholesalers in the confectionery community for effective customer marketing, shopper-driven shelving practices and promotion of new items.

Based in Sunbury, Pa., Weis Markets operates 203 stores in seven Mid-Atlantic states. The company is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.