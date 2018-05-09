National Confectioners Association Promotes 3

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has promoted three key senior leaders, with the aims of unlocking operational efficiency and effectiveness, bolstering the membership value proposition, and continuing to enhance the organization’s advocacy, communications, industry affairs and regulatory support for its membership comprising.

“In less than four years, we’ve made tremendous progress on our transformational change journey, having created a positive brand identity for NCA, built a clear and compelling strategic plan, and executed the plan with laser-like precision,” noted John Downs, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based trade association. “We have established a powerful, favorable narrative for our industry, recruited high-caliber CEOs and senior executives to serve on our board of trustees, modernized our governance process, and achieved our financial growth targets to fuel our advocacy and communications initiatives. Continued Downs: “Now is the time to take NCA to a higher level of success and further integrate our functions to drive innovation and alignment around our strategic priorities. The promotion of these three key senior team members will help us shape bold thinking around NCA’s multidimensional value proposition.”

Liz Clark, formerly VP of government affairs, is now SVP of public policy. In her new role, Clark will head NCA’s federal, state and local government affairs and PAC strategy, as well as work closely with the scientific/regulatory team to support NCA member companies.