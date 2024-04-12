Tops Markets Reopens Another New York State Store

“This considerable investment will offer customers a renewed shopping experience starting with our friendly and knowledgeable associates, expanded amenities, and wide variety of high-quality local, national and own brands, all at a great value,” said Tops President Ron Ferri of the Moyers Corners store, which has served the area for more than 35 years. “We’re excited to officially reopen this location, signifying our continued commitment to the Moyers Corners and surrounding communities.”

The renovated store’s features include a full-service deli with premium Boar’s Head selections and an expanded assortment of grab-and-go meals; an expanded produce juice category; fresh farm-to-table produce from local farms that adhere to the New York State Grown and Certified program’s strict requirements; fresh-cut fresh cut veggies, fruit and trays; an assortment of freshly baked goods, in addition to gluten-free items from popular area bakery Vin-Chet’s; a full-service seafood and meat department with more antibiotic-free meat, sustainable seafood selections and plant-based options, plus a larger selection of certified organic and gluten-free offerings that are fully integrated in aisle; and online ordering with Tops grocery pickup.

“At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our customers and reinvest into our communities,” noted Scott Brown, Tops district manager. “These latest enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on a strong combination of convenience, selection, quality and low prices every day.”

Among the location’s eco-friendly features are LED lighting both inside and out, energy-efficient equipment, solar-powered efficiencies, and the implementation of the Fresh Recovery program to tackle food waste.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI has also been named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.