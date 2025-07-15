Sprouts Farmers Market On Pace for Slew of Openings Before End of ‘25
Earlier this month, Sprouts announced that all of its stores in Texas will hold fundraising campaigns to support disaster relief and community rebuilding after the devastating flooding in the Hill Country area of the state.
Sprouts Farmers Market will announce its second quarter earnings on July 30. During the first quarter ending March 30, the company announced a 19% year-over-year (YoY) increase in net sales with an 11.7% gain in comps.
CEO Jack Sinclair talked about the company’s growth plans and successes during the Q1 earnings call. “While the openings in 2025 will enhance store density in our existing footprint, we're also looking towards expansion in new regions as we develop market plans for the Midwest and the Northeast. Our new stores continue to perform exceptionally well and are experiencing strong comps as they enter into the base,” he reported.
Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.