Sprouts Farmers Market On Pace for Slew of Openings Before End of ‘25

This Sprouts in Ocala, Fla., is one of 35 new stores added to the roster in 2025.

Sprouts Farmers Market set a course to open 35 new stores in 2025 and is well on its way. The specialty grocer is hiring mode for locations expected to be up and running over the next several weeks in Texas, Nevada, Tennessee and North Carolina.

More employees are joining the ranks at those locations, brought on through in-person hiring events in the community and online applications. Upcoming grand openings include the following sites:

Aug. 8: 19160 W. Bellfort St., Richmond, Texas

19160 W. Bellfort St., Richmond, Texas Aug. 22: 110 E. 36 th St., Charlotte, N.C.

110 E. 36 St., Charlotte, N.C. Aug. 29: 9622 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn.

9622 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn. Sept. 2: 3193 Market St., #110, Carson City, Nev.

3193 Market St., #110, Carson City, Nev. Sept. 12: 800 Main St., Providence Village, Texas

The new outposts follow the grand openings of other brick-and-mortar markets around the country. On July 11, a Sprouts Farmers Market was unveiled at 8430 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, Fla.

“On behalf of the Marion County Commission, we are thrilled to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to our community,” said County Chair Kathy Bryant. “This exciting addition brings more than just fresh, healthy food options – it also supports our local economy by creating new job opportunities for our residents. We look forward to the positive impacts Sprouts will have on Marion County.”

Not long before that, the grocer that specializes in health offerings held a ribbon cutting for a store in Pittsburg, Calif. That location is in the greater Bay Area and carries a bounty of items from local California farmers.