Sprouts Farmers Market On Pace for Slew of Openings Before End of ‘25

Specialty grocer hiring and prepping stores for upcoming unveilings in Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Nevada
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Sprouts Ocala
This Sprouts in Ocala, Fla., is one of 35 new stores added to the roster in 2025.

Sprouts Farmers Market set a course to open 35 new stores in 2025 and is well on its way. The specialty grocer is hiring mode for locations expected to be up and running over the next several weeks in Texas, Nevada, Tennessee and North Carolina.

More employees are joining the ranks at those locations, brought on through in-person hiring events in the community and online applications. Upcoming grand openings include the following sites:

  • Aug. 8: 19160 W. Bellfort St., Richmond, Texas
  • Aug. 22: 110 E. 36th St., Charlotte, N.C.
  • Aug. 29: 9622 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn.
  • Sept. 2: 3193 Market St., #110, Carson City, Nev.
  • Sept. 12: 800 Main St., Providence Village, Texas

The new outposts follow the grand openings of other brick-and-mortar markets around the country. On July 11, a Sprouts Farmers Market was unveiled at 8430 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, Fla. 

“On behalf of the Marion County Commission, we are thrilled to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to our community,” said County Chair Kathy Bryant. “This exciting addition brings more than just fresh, healthy food options – it also supports our local economy by creating new job opportunities for our residents. We look forward to the positive impacts Sprouts will have on Marion County.”

Not long before that, the grocer that specializes in health offerings held a ribbon cutting for a store in Pittsburg, Calif. That location is in the greater Bay Area and carries a bounty of items from local California farmers. 

Earlier this month, Sprouts announced that all of its stores in Texas will hold fundraising campaigns to support disaster relief and community rebuilding after the devastating flooding in the Hill Country area of the state.

Sprouts Farmers Market will announce its second quarter earnings on July 30. During the first quarter ending March 30, the company announced a 19% year-over-year (YoY) increase in net sales with an 11.7% gain in comps.

CEO Jack Sinclair talked about the company’s growth plans and successes during the Q1 earnings call. “While the openings in 2025 will enhance store density in our existing footprint, we're also looking towards expansion in new regions as we develop market plans for the Midwest and the Northeast. Our new stores continue to perform exceptionally well and are experiencing strong comps as they enter into the base,” he reported.

Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.

