EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Grocery Outlet Enters Central Ohio

Grocery Outlet today cut the ribbon on its first location in the central region of Ohio.

As it continues its steady expansion eastward, Grocery Outlet is growing in Ohio. The discount retailer has officially cut the ribbon on a new location in the capital city of Columbus, marking its first store in Central Ohio.

The West Olentangy Grocery Outlet is located at 749 Bethel Road in Columbus, and run by independent operators Leonel Galeano and Wendy Tabora-Galeano. The first 100 shoppers at the store’s opening received a Bliss Buck gift card for mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500.

Customers will also be given one free reusable bag with their purchase through the store’s opening week, and can enter to win $1,000 in free groceries from July 10 through Aug. 8.

[RELATED: Grocery Outlet’s Path to a More Sustainable Future]

In addition to the opening in Columbus, Grocery Outlet is further expanding in the Buckeye State with a concurrent ribbon cutting in Cleveland Heights. That store in the northeast corner of Ohio is independently owned and operated by Michael Weber and Melissa Walsh.