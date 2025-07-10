EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Grocery Outlet Enters Central Ohio
Grocery Outlet opened 11 new stores and closed one store during its Q1 reporting period, ending the quarter with 543 stores in 16 states. During its current restructuring phase, however, the retailer plans to terminate 28 leases for unopened stores in suboptimal locations, cancel certain capital-intensive warehouse projects and reduce headcount.
The company is looking to improve long-term profitability, cash flow generation and return on invested capital through the restructuring, while also optimizing the footprint of new store growth and lowering its cost base.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 540 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.