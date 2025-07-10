 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Grocery Outlet Enters Central Ohio

Fast-growing discounter concurrently opened a store in the northeast corner of the state
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Columbus Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet today cut the ribbon on its first location in the central region of Ohio.

As it continues its steady expansion eastward, Grocery Outlet is growing in Ohio. The discount retailer has officially cut the ribbon on a new location in the capital city of Columbus, marking its first store in Central Ohio.

The West Olentangy Grocery Outlet is located at 749 Bethel Road in Columbus, and run by independent operators Leonel Galeano and Wendy Tabora-Galeano. The first 100 shoppers at the store’s opening received a Bliss Buck gift card for mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500. 

Customers will also be given one free reusable bag with their purchase through the store’s opening week, and can enter to win $1,000 in free groceries from July 10 through Aug. 8. 

In addition to the opening in Columbus, Grocery Outlet is further expanding in the Buckeye State with a concurrent ribbon cutting in Cleveland Heights. That store in the northeast corner of Ohio is independently owned and operated by Michael Weber and Melissa Walsh.

Grocery Outlet opened 11 new stores and closed one store during its Q1 reporting period, ending the quarter with 543 stores in 16 states. During its current restructuring phase, however, the retailer plans to terminate 28 leases for unopened stores in suboptimal locations, cancel certain capital-intensive warehouse projects and reduce headcount.

The company is looking to improve long-term profitability, cash flow generation and return on invested capital through the restructuring, while also optimizing the footprint of new store growth and lowering its cost base.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 540 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Inside West Olentangy Grocery Outlet

  • GO Mural
    GO Mural
  • GO Produce
    GO Produce
  • GO Aisles
    GO Aisles
  • GO Local
    GO Local
  • GO Beer and Wine
    GO Beer and Wine
  • GO Truck
    GO Truck
