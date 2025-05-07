Grocery Outlet Delivers Solid Q1 Amid Restructuring

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has turned in Q1 results slightly above its expectations even as it undertakes a restructuring plan to improve its long-term profitability. For Q1 of fiscal 2025, the value retailer saw year-over-year (YoY) net sales increase by 8.5% to $1.13 billion, and comparable store sales increase by 0.3%

Gross margin was 30.4% compared to 29.3% YoY, while selling, general and administrative expenses rose 9.1% to $331.1 million. The company’ adjusted EBITDA increased by 31.7% to $51.9 million, which represented 4.6% of net sales.

“We delivered solid first quarter results, with comp-store sales and gross margins slightly ahead of our outlook, driven by traffic growth and tighter inventory management,” said President and CEO Jason Potter. “We are encouraged by the improvement in our margins and the progress we have made on our real-time order guide.”

Additionally in Q1, store transactions increased by 2.3%, though average transaction size decreased by 2.0%. Grocery Outlet opened 11 new stores and closed one store during the reporting period, ending the quarter with 543 stores in 16 states.