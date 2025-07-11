H-E-B to Break Ground on 2nd Fort Worth Location

Residents in Fort Worth can look forward to a new H-E-B that is planned for the mixed-use Walsh Ranch community.

According to reports this week in the Dallas-Fort Worth media, Texas grocer H-E-B is planning to add a second location in Fort Worth. The store will be located on an 18-acre site in a residential and commercial development, at the corner of FM 3225 and the I-20 Service Road. H-E-B purchased that parcel at the end of last year.

The retailer confirmed the news in a media statement. “H-E-B is excited to announce that construction will begin on our new Walsh Ranch location around the holiday season. We look forward to sharing more details at a groundbreaking event later this fall,” said Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs.

The planned store will be the second H-E-B in Fort Worth, following the opening of an outpost in the Alliance neighborhood in 2024. The location is expected to open at the end of 2026 and will span 128,000 square feet, filled with H-E-B’s signature offerings and departments.