H-E-B to Break Ground on 2nd Fort Worth Location
Most recently, H-E-B unveiled a new store in Melissa, Texas. That site in Collin County, just north of Dallas, opened its doors in May and is one of many H-E-B’s that have sprung up in the DFW Metroplex over the last few years.
Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the deadly flash floods in the Texas Hill Country – where H-E-B began its legacy – the company announced this week the Butt family, H-E-B and the H.E. Butt Foundation have committed $5 million in funding to nonprofits providing aid and recovery to affected communities. The grocer sprang into action quickly after the event unfolded, marshalling meals and products to the area.
[RELATED: Grocers Donate Food, Supplies and Funds for Flood Relief in Texas]
San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the Lone Star State. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.