H-E-B to Break Ground on 2nd Fort Worth Location

Grocer intends to open store in late 2026
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
H-E-B Melissa
Residents in Fort Worth can look forward to a new H-E-B that is planned for the mixed-use Walsh Ranch community.

According to reports this week in the Dallas-Fort Worth media, Texas grocer H-E-B is planning to add a second location in Fort Worth. The store will be located on an 18-acre site in a residential and commercial development, at the corner of FM 3225 and the I-20 Service Road. H-E-B purchased that parcel at the end of last year. 

The retailer confirmed the news in a media statement. “H-E-B is excited to announce that construction will begin on our new Walsh Ranch location around the holiday season. We look forward to sharing more details at a groundbreaking event later this fall,” said Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs.

The planned store will be the second H-E-B in Fort Worth, following the opening of an outpost in the Alliance neighborhood in 2024. The location is expected to open at the end of 2026 and will span 128,000 square feet, filled with H-E-B’s signature offerings and departments. 

Most recently, H-E-B unveiled a new store in Melissa, Texas. That site in Collin County, just north of Dallas, opened its doors in May and is one of many H-E-B’s that have sprung up in the DFW Metroplex over the last few years.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the deadly flash floods in the Texas Hill Country – where H-E-B began its legacy – the company announced this week the Butt family, H-E-B and the H.E. Butt Foundation have committed $5 million in funding to nonprofits providing aid and recovery to affected communities. The grocer sprang into action quickly after the event unfolded, marshalling meals and products to the area.

San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the Lone Star State. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

