El Rancho Supermercado to Hold Grand Reopening in Dallas

“We’re thrilled to welcome our community to their newly renovated El Rancho neighborhood store,” said HGG CEO Suzy Monford. “This renovation reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional shopping experience that celebrates culture, quality and authenticity. From our perfected pan dulce recipe and scratch carnitas to updated signage and refreshed layout, every detail was designed to celebrate the families and foods of our diverse community.”

To mark the store’s grand reopening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 7:00 a.m. on Wed., July 2, followed by remarks from local dignitaries and elected officials.

To show its commitment to the local community, Manos y Corazones Unidos, El Rancho’s philanthropic arm, will donate more than $46,000 to local nonprofits, among them Pleasant Grove Food Bank, Dallas Independent School District and Olive Crest.

Immediately following the ceremony a parking lot event featuring live mariachi music, folklorico dancers, product giveaways and samplings will begin. The first 300 customers will receive a $20 El Rancho gift card, and a free reusable tote bag, while supplies last.

The store will continue to operate daily from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.