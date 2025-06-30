 Skip to main content

El Rancho Supermercado to Hold Grand Reopening in Dallas

Store underwent extensive interior and exterior upgrades
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
El Rancho Grand Reopening Dallas Main Image
El Rancho’s renovated Dallas-Buckner location now features a greater product assortment tailored to the preferences of the local Hispanic community.

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States, has revealed that its El Rancho Supermercado banner will hold a grand reopening for its store at 1515 South Buckner in Dallas on Wednesday, July 2. 

The Addison, Texas-based chain undertook significant interior and exterior renovations to improve and elevate the flagship store. Customers will encounter a modernized Fresh Mercado, anchored by a vibrant produce department, an expanded Tortillería and an updated Cocina. New store interiors, enhanced lighting, fresh signage and an improved layout combine to deliver a superior shopping experience. 

[RELATED: How Rebuilt Harris Teeter Store in North Carolina Reflects a Shared Spirit of Resilience]

El Rancho’s Dallas-Buckner location features a greater product assortment tailored to the preferences of the local Hispanic community, including nearby Mexican, Venezuelan, Colombian and Cuban residents. Highlights include:

  • A Carnicería staffed with expert carniceros dedicated to providing friendly service and delivering premium meats.
  • An authentic Mexican Cocina featuring El Rancho’s scratch carnitas, tamales, taquería classics and affordable Daily Deal options, as well as in-store dining.
  • A new sushi station offering a wide selection of fresh sushi, hand rolls, and more.
  • A Tortillería providing authentic corn tortillas in addition to flour tortillas made from scratch.
  • A Panadería with specialty pastries, desserts, cakes, specialty items and pan dulce, all baked fresh daily.
  • A produce department boasting farm-fresh produce and house-made aguas frescas.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to welcome our community to their newly renovated El Rancho neighborhood store,” said HGG CEO Suzy Monford. “This renovation reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional shopping experience that celebrates culture, quality and authenticity. From our perfected pan dulce recipe and scratch carnitas to updated signage and refreshed layout, every detail was designed to celebrate the families and foods of our diverse community.”

To mark the store’s grand reopening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 7:00 a.m. on Wed., July 2, followed by remarks from local dignitaries and elected officials.

To show its commitment to the local community, Manos y Corazones Unidos, El Rancho’s philanthropic arm, will donate more than $46,000 to local nonprofits, among them Pleasant Grove Food Bank, Dallas Independent School District and Olive Crest.

Immediately following the ceremony a parking lot event featuring live mariachi music, folklorico dancers, product giveaways and samplings will begin. The first 300 customers will receive a $20 El Rancho gift card, and a free reusable tote bag, while supplies last.

The store will continue to operate daily from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds