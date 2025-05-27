 Skip to main content

Heritage Grocers Ordered to Pay $10M for Breach of Contract

Parent company of El Rancho Supermercado found to have breached transportation contracts, promises with vendor
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
A Dallas jury has returned a $10 million verdict against El Rancho Supermercado's parent company, Heritage Grocers Group.

The shipping arm of the El Rancho Supermercado chain, which operates under the corporate name of Mexico Foods, was found guilty of breaching its contractual agreements and promises with Skyward Transportation. A Dallas County jury in Texas returned a $10 million verdict last week against the grocery store ownership.

According to court documents, Dallas-based Skyward, founded by Curtis Lawrence when he was 19 years old, managed the majority of grocery delivery and backhaul services for the chain for more than a decade and enjoyed a mutually positive relationship until the acquisition of El Rancho in June 2023 by Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), a portfolio company of private-equity firm Apollo Global Management.  

Shortly following that sale to HGG, the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, Skyward began receiving what the company believed to be a series of falsified records and fabricated complaints, while unpaid invoices began totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Skyward contracts were eventually terminated and the company, with more than 90% of its business devoted to serving El Rancho, was replaced as the chain’s preferred transportation provider in favor of companies allegedly already serving other HGG brands.

Progressive Grocer reached out to HGG for comment but did not hear back at press time. 

The $10 million verdict does not include attorney fees, which include representation from Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP and the Farmer Law Group, and interest to be awarded to Skyward at a later date. 

Meanwhile, last month, HGG appointed Frank Ingraffia to the role of chief transformation officer (CTO). Ingraffia, who is CEO of the Chicago-based Tony’s Fresh Market chain, assumes the CTO role in addition to his current duties, dividing his time among the company’s offices in Chicago; Ontario, Calif.; and Dallas. He will report directly to HGG Chairman and CEO Suzy Monford. 

Progressive Grocer will welcome Monford to the GroceryTech stage next month in Dallas. She will lead the “How to Use AI to Generate Business Value” session on Tuesday, June 10. GroceryTech is the only event that gathers grocery retail’s top leaders and innovators to help transform how the industry approaches digital modernization and growth.

Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, almost 30 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 75 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America 

