Heritage Grocers Ordered to Pay $10M for Breach of Contract

The Skyward contracts were eventually terminated and the company, with more than 90% of its business devoted to serving El Rancho, was replaced as the chain’s preferred transportation provider in favor of companies allegedly already serving other HGG brands.

Progressive Grocer reached out to HGG for comment but did not hear back at press time.

The $10 million verdict does not include attorney fees, which include representation from Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP and the Farmer Law Group, and interest to be awarded to Skyward at a later date.

Meanwhile, last month, HGG appointed Frank Ingraffia to the role of chief transformation officer (CTO). Ingraffia, who is CEO of the Chicago-based Tony’s Fresh Market chain, assumes the CTO role in addition to his current duties, dividing his time among the company’s offices in Chicago; Ontario, Calif.; and Dallas. He will report directly to HGG Chairman and CEO Suzy Monford.

Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, almost 30 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 75 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.