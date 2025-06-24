El Rancho Supermercado Debuts Made-in-House Carnitas

El Rancho’s signature carnitas are made from marbled cuts of pork butt that are braised for hours and then fried for a rich, savory flavor.

El Rancho Supermercado, the Addison, Texas-based banner of Hispanic and ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), has introduced signature carnitas that are made in-house and prepared fresh daily in El Rancho’s Cocinas (kitchens).

Developed as part of HGG’s mission to deliver value meals featuring everyday favorites, El Rancho’s carnitas are made from marbled cuts of pork butt that are braised for hours and then fried for a rich, savory flavor. They can be served either as a hearty entrée or in tacos made with the banner’s fresh tortillas.

