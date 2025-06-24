 Skip to main content

El Rancho Supermercado Debuts Made-in-House Carnitas

Heritage Grocers banner celebrating Mexican heritage with authentic meal
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
El Rancho’s signature carnitas are made from marbled cuts of pork butt that are braised for hours and then fried for a rich, savory flavor.

El Rancho Supermercado, the Addison, Texas-based banner of Hispanic and ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), has introduced signature carnitas that are made in-house and prepared fresh daily in El Rancho’s Cocinas (kitchens).

Developed as part of HGG’s mission to deliver value meals featuring everyday favorites, El Rancho’s carnitas are made from marbled cuts of pork butt that are braised for hours and then fried for a rich, savory flavor. They can be served either as a hearty entrée or in tacos made with the banner’s fresh tortillas.

“Our signature carnitas reflect El Rancho Supermercado’s dedication to tradition, culinary excellence and cultural authenticity,” affirmed Gil Diaz, VP of prepared foods at HGG. “Expertly handcrafted and slow-cooked daily in a traditional cazo [saucepan], our carnitas are tender inside, crispy on the outside and perfectly seasoned to deliver a true taste of our culture in every bite. The prepared foods team in our Cocinas proudly maintains the same high standards and quality as the expert butchers in our meat department.”

El Rancho is currently offering a special promotional price of just $6 per pound of carnitas every Friday, bringing customers high quality and authentic flavor at an affordable price, as pork prices are currently 50% lower than beef.

The chain’s destination fresh meat departments typically drive more than 25% of total company revenue.

Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

