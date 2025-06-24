El Rancho Supermercado Debuts Made-in-House Carnitas
El Rancho is currently offering a special promotional price of just $6 per pound of carnitas every Friday, bringing customers high quality and authentic flavor at an affordable price, as pork prices are currently 50% lower than beef.
The chain’s destination fresh meat departments typically drive more than 25% of total company revenue.
Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.