SpartanNash Promotes From Within for Key Marketing Position

SpartanNash has promoted longtime grocery professional Amy McClellan to the position of SVP and chief marketing officer, effective immediately. McClellan will lead the marketing function and report to company President and CEO Tony Sarsam.

McClellan joined SpartanNash in 2019, when the company acquired Martin’s Super Markets. During her 20 years with Martin’s, she held various roles of increasing responsibility, including communications specialist, market research supervisor, loyalty and marketing programs manager, director of marketing, VP of sales and marketing, and SVP of retail operations and merchandising.

McClellan played a critical role in SpartanNash’s acquisition of Martin’s, leading to her appointment as division VP, retail for the food solutions company. In March 2021, she was promoted to VP, fresh merchandising, overseeing the fresh product categories across 145 SpartanNash-owned stores and 2,100 independent retail customers.

“Promoting from within is a key component of our People First culture,” said Sarsam. “Amy has brought invaluable expertise and leadership to SpartanNash, and this role is a natural progression in her career path. We look forward to implementing her creative, data-driven strategies for enhancing our retail branding, expanding our e-commerce business, and growing our total market share among primary and secondary shoppers.”

McClellan serves on the SpartanNash Foundation board of trustees, the Greater South Bend (Ind.) Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors and the Ohio-based Buehler’s Fresh Foods board of directors. She has also received top honors from the industry. McClellan is a two-time Progressive Grocer Top Women in Grocery honoree (2018, 2020) and was recognized as a GenNext award winner in 2019, PG’s program honoring talented industry professionals under the age of 40.

She earned her undergraduate degree in business marketing and advertising as well as her master of business administration from Indiana University. In addition, McClellan completed an executive certification program in strategic marketing management at the University of Chicago.

McClellan’s grocery path started at a young age, when she was hired as a part-time cashier in high school.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.