SpartanNash Names EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer

Food solutions company SpartanNash has promoted Bennett Morgan to the role of EVP, chief merchandising officer. Morgan joined the company in January 2022 as SVP, chief merchandising officer. He heads fresh, center store and pharmacy merchandising, category management, pricing, promotions and master data management.

“Bennett’s leadership has advanced our capabilities in merchandising and accelerated the benefits we are realizing from our transformation work,” noted SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “Merchandising continues to play a critical role in our store guest experience, and we are leveraging those insights to help our independent grocery customers grow their businesses.”

Morgan’s promotion comes after the appointment of two merchandising leaders: Arpen Shah as VP, merchandising strategy and analytics, and Brandon Pasch as VP, center store merchandising. These moves reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to its merchandising transformation, which uses key insights to drive improved category planning, promotional effectiveness and a more compelling customer offer.

Before SpartanNash, Morgan worked at Amazon, where he helped launch its omnichannel grocery business, including the rollout of its first brick-and-mortar grocery stores across the country. He was Amazon fresh category leader overseeing fresh as well as center store merchandising in different capacities over time. Prior to that, Morgan was VP, merchandising for Walmart China and Japan, managing all non-buying portions of the merchandising organization. His key focus areas included cost negotiations and advanced data-led capabilities in assortment, pricing and promotions. Morgan also spent several years at H-E-B leading lean store operations, supply chain, manufacturing and merchandising efforts. Before H-E-B, he worked at Boston Consulting Group and Citibank.

Morgan earned his undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and his MBA from Dartmouth College.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.