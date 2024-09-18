Save Mart Unveils Northern California Store Refresh

The Save Mart Companies rolled out a refresh of one of its Save Mart banner stores in Northern California on Sept. 12. According to the company, the location, situated at 2237 Claribel Road in Riverbank, was updated and customized to reflect the local tastes and meet the shopping needs of the local community.

Upgrades include thousands of new items, an expanded assortment of organic produce, and more than 600 new wine, spirits and beer selections. A cheese monger and a new floral department with a dedicated florist have also been added, and the location also now employs a wine steward to help customers find desired beverages.

“We are very excited to level up the shopping experience with the best fresh food and easy meal solutions all at the same low prices our guests expect and deserve,” said Kelly Bizzini, store director at Save Mart Riverbank. “We want to make grocery shopping exciting again and look forward to helping our customers explore new tastes and offerings.”

[RELATED: A Grocer’s Guide to Remodeling]

Additionally, the location now boasts a curbside pick-up area with dedicated parking stalls in the front of the store.