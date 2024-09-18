 Skip to main content

Save Mart Unveils Northern California Store Refresh

Riverbank location now boasts expanded product assortment, dedicated wine steward
Emily Crowe
Save Mart has added new amenities to its Riverbank, Calif., location.

The Save Mart Companies rolled out a refresh of one of its Save Mart banner stores in Northern California on Sept. 12. According to the company, the location, situated at 2237 Claribel Road in Riverbank, was updated and customized to reflect the local tastes and meet the shopping needs of the local community.

Upgrades include thousands of new items, an expanded assortment of organic produce, and more than 600 new wine, spirits and beer selections. A cheese monger and a new floral department with a dedicated florist have also been added, and the location also now employs a wine steward to help customers find desired beverages.

“We are very excited to level up the shopping experience with the best fresh food and easy meal solutions all at the same low prices our guests expect and deserve,” said Kelly Bizzini, store director at Save Mart Riverbank. “We want to make grocery shopping exciting again and look forward to helping our customers explore new tastes and offerings.”  

Additionally, the location now boasts a curbside pick-up area with dedicated parking stalls in the front of the store.

As part of the ribbon-cutting festivities, Save Mart made $5,000 in community investments, including donations to Central Valley Community Resources, Christian Family Food Sharing, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire District, Cardoza Middle School and Riverbank High School.

In late July, Save Mart was acquired by Vancouver, Canada-based Jim Pattison Group, the parent company of Pattison Food Group, which operates a number of retail banners including Save-On-Foods and Buy-Low Foods. Shane Sampson, executive chairman of The Save Mart Companies, remains with the company, along with the rest of the senior leadership team.

“Our primary focus continues to be serving our associates, our customers, and our local communities by providing the freshest quality products at a great value,” a Save Mart representative said in a statement at the time. “Our next chapter is primed for long-term, sustainable growth and innovation and we have full faith in a bright and enduring future.”

Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart Companies is comprised of 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores. California’s largest regional, full-service grocery chain has more than 12,000 associates. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

