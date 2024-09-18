Save Mart Unveils Northern California Store Refresh
As part of the ribbon-cutting festivities, Save Mart made $5,000 in community investments, including donations to Central Valley Community Resources, Christian Family Food Sharing, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire District, Cardoza Middle School and Riverbank High School.
In late July, Save Mart was acquired by Vancouver, Canada-based Jim Pattison Group, the parent company of Pattison Food Group, which operates a number of retail banners including Save-On-Foods and Buy-Low Foods. Shane Sampson, executive chairman of The Save Mart Companies, remains with the company, along with the rest of the senior leadership team.
“Our primary focus continues to be serving our associates, our customers, and our local communities by providing the freshest quality products at a great value,” a Save Mart representative said in a statement at the time. “Our next chapter is primed for long-term, sustainable growth and innovation and we have full faith in a bright and enduring future.”
Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart Companies is comprised of 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores. California’s largest regional, full-service grocery chain has more than 12,000 associates. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.