Save Mart Supports Big Fresno Fair Food Event

Save Mart is going to the fair — even in this year of the pandemic and limited social gatherings.

Here’s the scoop: The Modesto, California-based food retailer said that it's one again teaming with The Big Fresno Fair in California — an event that kicked off in 1884 and has tended to attract more than 600,000 people — to become the exclusive provider of Fast Pass tickets.

Consumers can buy those tickets at Fresno-area Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores.

As Save Mart described it, fair is a 10-day food series featuring 18 fair food and vendor booths, popular fair entertainers and music, and interactive virtual features. The fair begins Friday, Oct. 9 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 18. Fast Pass tickets cost $50. Fast Pass tickets are available for purchase at Fresno-area Save Mart and FoodMaxx locations through Oct. 18.

Fast Pass tickets allow fairgoers to skip the entry line and make a donation to the Friends of the Big Fresno Fair, the fair’s 501 (c)(3) nonprofit foundation, which supports educational programs and overall operations of the fairgrounds' 165-acre facility.

“We are pleased to once again support The Big Fresno Fair and its nonprofit foundation with this truly unique Fast Pass ticket program available at our Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores,” said Hal Levitt, SVP of retail operations for The Save Mart Cos. “This year’s Big Fresno Fair will provide a distinctly one-of-kind experience for attendees who look forward each year to seeing familiar sights and enjoying delicious fair food and treats.”

Of course, the pandemic can't be ignored. For the first time in its history, The Big Fresno Fair will pivot to provide attendees a safe alternative way to enjoy their favorite eats, treats and entertainment with Drive-Thru Eats, which enables attendees to remain in their vehicles at all times. Attendees can park in the Eat & Go area located in the Chance Avenue parking lot to park and enjoy their fair food.

The Fast Pass ticket offers a onetime use per vehicle and allows pass holders to skip the entry line at Drive-Thru Eats, with all proceeds to benefit the Friends of The Big Fresno Fair.

The inaugural Drive-Thru Eats food lineup includes popular fair food favorites like Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls, The Original Soft Rolled Taco, Dole Whip, Colossal Dogs, Fat Frankie’s Funnel Cake, The Sleek Greek and Big Bubba’s BBQ.

The Save Mart Cos. operates 207 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx. The company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.